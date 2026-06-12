Many McHenry County property assessments to be online-only starting this year, no longer mailed

Starting this year, McHenry County properties that are only adjusted by their equalization factor will not receive a mailed copy of their assessment.

Notices for these properties are available online through the McHenry County property tax portal at mchenryil.devnetwedge.com. The assessments office will still mail physical notices for reevaluations, farmland and new properties.

The switch to online assessment notices was made to save taxpayers more than $65,000 a year in postage costs, according to a press release from the county administrator’s office.

A brief instructional video on how to access the portal and pull up property information is available on the Assessments Office website at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/assessments.

You can also sign up to be alerted when your township’s assessments are published. How to sign up for those alerts is also explained in the video.

Property owners will continue to receive mailed copies of their property tax bills, which are separate from reassessment notices.