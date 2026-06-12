Kankakee teen found guilty of attempted murder of detainee at Joliet juvenile jail

A Kankakee teen has been found guilty in Will County of the 2024 attempted murder of a fellow juvenile detainee who suffered traumatic brain injury in an attack, court records show.

On Wednesday, a Will County jury found Donovan Dewayne Burbridge, 18, guilty of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a detainee at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

Burbridge was 15 at the time of the March 24, 2024, incident, and the victim was 17, according to a court filing from prosecutors.

He was charged on April 7, 2025, following an investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Burbridge is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 24. He was taken to the Will County jail after turning 18 on Friday.

Before the incident, the victim had been in a classroom at the detention facility and seated alone in a “single school-style desk,” prosecutors said. Other detainees were also in the room.

After about 20 minutes, Burbridge and a 16-year-old “got up in unison” from the table where they were playing cards and walked toward the victim, prosecutors said.

Burbridge and the 16-year-old allegedly threw “repeated rapid punches at the victim,” who had his “back to the attack,” prosecutors said.

The victim went into a “fetal position” but he may have been “knocked out” as he did not “really move” to defend himself, prosecutors said.

Burbridge and the 16-year-old were accused of stomping on the victim’s head and kicking him repeatedly while he was motionless on the ground, prosecutors said.

The entire attack was captured on video, which lasts about 15 to 20 seconds, prosecutors said.

The staff reported that Burbridge was “laughing as he was removed from the room to a holding cell,” prosecutors said.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for treatment. The victim is “nonverbal as a result of the attack” and suffered traumatic brain injury, prosecutors said.