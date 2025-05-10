Man charged with possession of ‘deplorable’ child sex assault videos was volunteer coach at Deerfield High

A Crystal Lake man accused of possessing images of children being bound and sexually assaulted previously worked as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach for Deerfield High School, Township High School District 113 has confirmed.

District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland, in a letter Saturday to the district community, said Alexander Evan Cohen worked as a "active volunteer coach" for the boys wrestling team in the 2018-19 and 2019-20. Holland said the district had not been contacted by authorities and that the charges “do not involve any other current or former employees or volunteers.”

Cohen, 34, was ordered Friday to be held in McHenry County jail on 10 counts of possessing images depicting the sexual assault of children younger than 13, according to McHenry County court records. A criminal complaint – since sealed at the request of Cohen’s defense attorney – alleges Cohen possessed videos of children being bound and gagged while adult men sexually assaulted them.

Cohen’s attorney has said there was no evidence Cohen watched the videos. The defense attorney unsuccessfully sought Cohen’s release while he awaits trial so that he could receive treatment for his “mental health illness.”

Holland called the charges “a very concerning situation." The superintendent of the Highland Park-based district wrote that school officials are “unaware of any allegations of criminal activity against the defendant during the time the defendant volunteered as an assistant wrestling coach.” But she asked anyone who might have information to report it to school security.