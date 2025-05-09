Authorities: Crystal Lake man possessed ‘deplorable’ videos of children ‘bound and gagged,’ assaulted

A Crystal Lake man is charged with possessing “several” videos of “deplorable” images showing children being bound, gagged and sexually assaulted, a prosecutor said Friday during the man’s initial court appearance.

Alexander Evan Cohen, 34, is charged with 10 counts of possessing images depicting the sexual assault of children younger than 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. He is alleged to have had the images on his computer in October, according to the complaint, which has since been sealed at the request of Cohen’s defense attorney in court Friday.

Cohen, who authorities said is a married father of two, was ordered Friday to be detained in the McHenry County jail while he awaits trial.

Defense attorney Jason Dreifuss said that although Cohen is accused of possessing the images, there is no evidence he opened the files, watched them or shared them.

“He came in possession of them,” Dreifuss said.

The attorney said prosecutors presented and charged Cohen based on “the worse [videos] to shock the conscience.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Tacrzon argued that based on the “deplorable” videos allegedly found on Cohen’s computer – of children gagged and bound, screaming and crying while being violently “raped” – shows that he is a threat to the community, especially children.

“This is not a passive crime,” Tacrzon said. “He facilitates child pornography. He had the most violent child pornography.”

Dreifuss argued for Cohen’s pretrial release, saying that he has no criminal history and would follow any rules imposed. Cohen’s wife, Dreifuss said, does not fear him or fear that he will abuse their children and does not want him to be detained in jail, but wants him to be released so he can get counseling for his mental health.

“This is an illness, a mental health illness,” Dreifuss said.

In detaining Cohen, Judge Cynthia Lamb said she agreed with the prosecutor that he is a threat.

“There is no condition ... to mitigate that threat,” Lamb said. By possessing such images, Cohen “supports a market that produces this material,” she said.

Lamb said in the detention order that Cohen “possessed at least 10 separate pieces of child pornography depicting children under 13 in sex acts, with some under the ages of 9, 8 and 6. The depictions include minors being bound and gagged while another person in the video commits sex acts with them.“

By possessing such videos, the judge said, Cohen “has supported and will continue to support a market that presents a real threat, and the court is not aware of any conditions that will mitigate such.”

Class 2 felonies carry sentencing ranges from probation to seven years in prison. Cohen is due back in court Thursday.

Someone with the same name appears to have been connected with the Deerfield High School wrestling program. A LinkedIn account for an Alex Cohen lists him as a Crystal Lake resident and a Deerfield High assistant wrestling coach. The “Deerfield Wrestling Nation” Facebook page also has a post from 2019 wishing a happy birthday to “Coach Alex Cohen” on March 14 – matching the date of birth given in the McHenry County court case – and tagging a Facebook account belonging to “Alex Evan Cohen.”

A spokesperson for Township High School District 113 said Friday that there is no one “with that name currently working or volunteering as a wrestling coach at Deerfield High School.”