Federated Bank adds Mortgage Loan Officer to Braidwood Branch

Federated Bank has hired Andrew Johnson as a Mortgage Loan Officer at its Braidwood branch. Johnson brings nearly two decades of mortgage lending experience, including previous roles at Green State Credit Union, Busey Bank, Chase, and NuMark Credit Union.

At his previous position with Green State Credit Union, Johnson focused on building relationships with realtors and past customers while managing the loan process from application through closing. He has earned National Achiever honors and maintains customer service scores exceeding 95 percent.

Johnson, an Essex resident, said he looks forward to serving the local community’s home lending needs.