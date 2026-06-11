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Senior Health and Wellness Fair is Friday in McHenry

Senior Services Associates of Yorkville will host a casino outing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to the Hard Rock Casino, at 7801 E. State St., in Rockford.

Senior Services Associates of Yorkville will host a casino outing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to the Hard Rock Casino, at 7801 E. State St., in Rockford. (Photo provided by Senior Services Associates)

By Shaw Local News Network

The McHenry Senior Center will host a free Senior Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 12.

The prevention-focused fair will offer multiple free health screens – including for peripheral arterial disease, hearing blood pressure, varicose veins and fall risks – as well as information on various topics including Alzheimer’s, depression, stroke awareness, home protection and adult protective services.

There will be about a dozen stations to visit.

The fair is free and no RSVP is required. There will be raffle drawings for prizes.

The event is hosted by Senior Services Associates at their McHenry Senior Center at 3519 N. Richmond Road. Call 815-344-3555 for details.

McHenry CountyLocal NewsMcHenrySenior CitizensMcHenry County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois