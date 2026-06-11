Historic steeple at Joliet’s University of St. Francis toppled by storms

The steeple on the historic Motherhouse at University of St. Francis in Joliet was toppled in the storms on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Provided by University of St. Francis)

The storm that took down large trees and power lines in the Joliet area on Wednesday also took out a local landmark.

The steeple on the historic Motherhouse building at the University of St. Francis was knocked down.

“Employees expressed sadness and felt a sense of nostalgia at the sight of the iconic steeple from the building,” the university said in a statement posted on its website.

The Motherhouse was constructed in 1869 by the university’s founders, the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate.

President Ryan Hendrickson issued a statement saying, “I want to thank those who were on campus and took all emergency precautions – their response was impressive. Our security officers and maintenance team are working right now to address the damage. They are truly living examples of our Franciscan values of compassion and service and I am so grateful for their immediate assistance and outreach.”