More severe weather on its way Thursday for northern Illinois with hail, tornado threats

The National Weather Service outlines the threat levels of severe weather for northern Illinois on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

More severe weather is expected Thursday, with threats of damaging winds, hail, heavy rains and even tornadoes.

The high temperatures and humidity levels will also return.

The first round will be between 11 a.m and 3 p.m., followed by the second round hitting between 4 and 11 p.m. as it moves across the region, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to the high winds and tornado threat, residents should be prepared for flash flooding that may occur where thunderstorms repeatedly hit the same area, forecasters said.

The region of northern Illinois that is most at risk for tornado activity on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

Thursday’s storms come one day after much of northern Illinois was hit hard by severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

ComEd reported that more than 186,000 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Residents will feel some relief after Thursday as forecasters say cooler, less humid weather is on its way Friday and the weekend.