Joliet to close section of Clinton Street on Friday

Clinton Street between Chicago Street and the exit of the Scott Street parking deck in Joliet will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Provided photo)

Joliet will close a section of Clinton Street downtown for much of Friday.

Clinton between Chicago Street and the exit of the Scott Street parking deck will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Scott Street parking deck will remain open and accessible during that time “to ensure continued access for motorists utilizing the facility,” according to a news release from the city announcing the street closure.

The section of street will be closed to provide space for a crane that will be used for work on the roof of a building at 22 E. Clinton St., according to the release.

Those with questions can call the Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.