Joliet shuts down City Hall early, points to storms on the way

Joliet announced just before 3 p.m. that it would close City Hall at 3 p.m. out of concern about stormy weather on the way.

“City services will not be affected, and City Hall representatives will remain available by phone at 815-724-4000 through the normal business day ending at 4:30 p.m.,” stated a news release issued by the city at 2:58 p.m.

The closure was “due to anticipated severe weather this afternoon,” the release stated.

The National Weather Service has put out a warning of high winds until 4 p.m. for a large area that includes Joliet and most sections of Will County.

The high-wind warning comes as storms with the continued potential for high winds and even tornadoes move into the area.

The city noted that residents should call 911 for emergencies.

“We encourage residents to monitor weather conditions and take appropriate precautions as storms move through the area,” the release stated.