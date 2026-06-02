Teen who crashed car into Fox Lake building was behind the wheel illegally

A teen who was driving a car that crashed into a building in Fox Lake early Saturday was behind the wheel illegally, police said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both identified by Fox Lake Police Monday as 15-year-old boys. They were the only two people in the vehicle, police confirmed.

In Illinois, 15-year-olds can drive with a learner’s permit but must have an adult over 21 who has a driver’s license with them to supervise.

Police said Tuesday that the teen driver did not have a learner’s permit or a driver’s license. Police had said earlier the teen driver “showed signs of impairment.”

The teen driver is in stable condition as of Monday, police said Tuesday. He had been airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in critical condition after the crash. The passenger had been taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and released.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Rollins Road. The teen driver crashed into a utility pole and a building in Fox Lake, and police said Monday the building was uninhabitable until further inspection and repairs.