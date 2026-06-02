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Ottawa hosts electronics recycling drive-thru Saturday

Free, fee-based drop-off for computers, appliances, phones and more

Televisions, microwaves, and computer towers were some of the items collected during the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department's electronic recycling event in Oregon on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The recycling events are held monthly for Ogle County residents. A free permit is required prior to the collection day.

Residents can drop off old electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at a drive-thru event in downtown Ottawa. (Earleen Hinton)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Residents can drop off old electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at a drive-thru event in downtown Ottawa.

The event takes place in the parking lot at 814 Columbus St. and is hosted by the city of Ottawa in partnership with Midwest Computer Recycling Inc. The drive-thru is open to the public.

Accepted items include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, circuit boards, servers, scanners, hard drives, projectors, cables, power supplies, keyboards, mice, televisions, stereos, VCRs, power tools, appliances, gaming systems, cameras, phones, microwaves, coffee makers and Christmas lights.

Most items are recycled at no charge. Some items carry a fee, payable by cash or check only:

  • Televisions: $20 each
  • Large appliances (washers, dryers, etc.): $20 each
  • Microwaves: $5 each
  • Exercise equipment: $5 each

For more information, visit ez2recycle.com or call 847-582-1730.

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Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.