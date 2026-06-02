Ottawa hosts electronics recycling drive-thru Saturday

Residents can drop off old electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at a drive-thru event in downtown Ottawa. (Earleen Hinton)

Residents can drop off old electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at a drive-thru event in downtown Ottawa.

The event takes place in the parking lot at 814 Columbus St. and is hosted by the city of Ottawa in partnership with Midwest Computer Recycling Inc. The drive-thru is open to the public.

Accepted items include computers, laptops, monitors, printers, circuit boards, servers, scanners, hard drives, projectors, cables, power supplies, keyboards, mice, televisions, stereos, VCRs, power tools, appliances, gaming systems, cameras, phones, microwaves, coffee makers and Christmas lights.

Most items are recycled at no charge. Some items carry a fee, payable by cash or check only:

Televisions: $20 each

Large appliances (washers, dryers, etc.): $20 each

Microwaves: $5 each

Exercise equipment: $5 each

For more information, visit ez2recycle.com or call 847-582-1730.