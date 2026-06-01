Teen in critical condition after crashing into pole, building in Fox Lake

A teen was flown for treatment after crashing into a utility pole and a building in Fox Lake early Saturday, also injuring a passenger.

The Fox Lake Police Department said Monday the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Rollins Road.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District personnel and police officers responded to the scene for a single vehicle crash, police said. Police said fire personnel began treating a driver and passenger for injuries.

Police said the driver, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and later after he was determined to be in critical condition. was flown to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The passenger, also identified as a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Police said he had injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated and released.

Police said the teen driver “showed signs of impairment.” They said the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Traverse, left the roadway and struck a utility pole and then a building. The crash caused “major damage” to the utility pole, the building and the vehicle.

ComEd stabilized the utility pole and the building has been deemed uninhabitable until further inspection and repairs can be made, police said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver was heading west on Rollins Road “at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.”

The Fox Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the crash.