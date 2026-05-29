Johnsburg’s Batt, Jacobs’ Santa Ines, CL South’s doubles team reach quarterfinals of state boys tennis tourney

Boys tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt (3-0) and Prairie Ridge’s Tim Jones (3-1) both advanced to the second day of the state tournament at singles, while Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior (3-0), Prairie Ridge’s Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding (2-1) and Marian Central’s Marc Cheng and Alek Jasovic (3-1) will continue their state runs at doubles.

Batt won his first two matches in straight sets and claimed his third-rounder with a thrilling, three-set win that lasted three hours. Batt started the tourney with wins against Glenwood’s Connor Pollitt 6-2, 6-2 and Prairie Ridge’s Tim Jones 6-1, 6-1. He then rallied to beat Vernon Hills’ Roman Stukov 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to earn his spot in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Jones was 3-1 on the first day of the state meet to move on to Saturday. Jones beat Carbondale’s Kai Manzano 6-2, 6-3 before dropping his second match to Batt 6-1, 6-1. Jones responded with wins against Effingham’s Rece Kinney 6-0, 6-1 and St. Thomas More’s Wyatt Kirby 6-0, 6-3.

Boldman and Eryk Bucior joined Batt with a 3-0 showing on Day 1 to qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Gators duo knocked off Wheaton Academy’s Eligh Arellano and Charlie Sias (6-0, 6-1), Vernon Hills’ Brendan Handoko and James Kim (4-6, 6-3, 10-7) and Chicago Latin’s Theodore Schlater and Jakob Kohn (6-2, 6-2).

Seegert and Loeding won their first two matches, beating St. Teresa’s Andrew Larry and Adrian Madrigal 6-1, 6-0 and Rockford Lutheran’s Landon Horn and Kevin Aulner 6-2, 6-2. They then lost their third-rounder to Chicago Latin’s Oscar Bubel and Arjun Sawardekar 6-1, 6-2.

Cheng and Jasovic defeated Casey-Westfield’s Alex Hancock and Kellen Sullivan 6-0, 7-6 (2) in their opener, then lost to Mascoutah’s Jordan Beck and Eli Woodrome 6-2, 4-6, (10-7). The pair rebounded with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Carbondale’s Alex Kadyrov and Jeb Meredith and a 6-2, 4-6, (10-3) win over JCA’s Declan Wagner and Frank Schuler to move on.

Crystal Lake South’s Nazar Muktar was 2-2 to end his state run. Muktar opened with a 7-5, 6-1 win over St. Thomas More’s Wyatt Kirby, then lost to Timothy Christian’s Hudson Tseng 6-0, 6-1. Muktar then picked up a 2-6, 6-4, (10-6) victory over Providence Catholic’s Jesse Taylor before ending his run with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Carbondale’s Kai Manzano.

South’s Bayel Muktar also bowed out after winning his opening match 6-2, 6-4 over Effingham’s Cannon Bockhorn. Bayel Muktar lost his last two matches to end his state run 1-2, losing to Morris’ Connor Barth 6-2, 6-0, and Dunlap’s Dresden Michel 6-2, 6-0.

Prairie Ridge’s Rory Senese and Matt Jones ended their state run at 1-2 after a first-round victory. The Wolves pair defeated Springfield’s Jai Khurana and Ian Delcomyn 6-2, 7-6 (2), then lost matches to St. Ignatius’ Tommy Cilella and Kevin Boyle (6-3, 6-4) and Morton’s Tate Darcy and Joal Larson (6-4, 6-7, 10-5).

Cary-Grove’s Finnegan Karlovsky and Halen Young went 1-2 to end their run, dropping their opening match to Glenwood’s Talha Arshad and Aarav Patel 6-3, 6-2. They captured their first-round consolation match 6-2, 7-6 (5) over Pontiac’s Kole Donze and Zack Legner before ending with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Vernon Hills’ Brendan Handoko and James Kim.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Spencer was 0-2 to end his state run. Spencer fell 6-2, 6-0 to Oak Forest’s Lincoln Hamrin and 6-3, 6-3 to Dunlap’s Dresden Michel.

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines (3-0) and Huntley’s Will Geske (2-1) each advanced to Day 2 at singles to lead local qualifiers at the 2A meet.

Santa Ines advanced to the quarterfinals with a perfect 3-0 record on the first day, winning all three matches in straight sets. Santa Ines defeated Benet’s Ian DiSanto (6-0, 6-1), Sandburg’s Aryan Vora (6-2, 6-0), and Richwoods’ Daniel Nathan (6-3, 6-4).

Geske finished 2-1 on the first day of state, winning his first two matches over Andrew’s Ean Harvey (6-0, 6-1) and Wheaton Warrenville South’s Michael Hauenstein (6-0, 6-0). He dropped his third-rounder to Streamwood’s Mathieu Veltkamp 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Huntley’s Adam Stec and Eashan Cherukuri finished 2-2 to end their state run. They beat Geneva’s Tyler Haney and Cole Hecker 3-6, 6-1, (10-5) before falling to Conant’s Nathan Desai and Austin Wu 6-1, 6-3 in the second-round match. Stec and Cherukuri picked up a three-set win over St. Charles East’s Ryan Cameron and Wesley Sternowski 2-6, 6-4, (10-8), then fell to Quincy’s Kael Holzgrafe and Drake Dodd 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Dundee-Crown’s Aarav Shah bowed out with a 2-2 record, beating O’Fallon’s Cy Shelton 6-1, 6-1 in his first match before falling to Steamwood’s Mathieu Veltkamp 6-0, 6-0. Shah came back with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), (10-4) win over Mundelein’s Spencer Sauer. He then fell to Loyola Academy’s Arman Khadivar 6-1, 7-6 (5) to end his state run.

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri went 2-2 to end their run. They lost their opening match 6-1, 7-6 (3) against Highland Park’s Jarrod Cohen and Jack Gordon and earned wins against Barrington’s Omkar Gowda and Shian Mittal 4-6, 6-3, (10-7) and Naperville North’s Joshie Eun and Kush Shah 6-3, 6-3. A 6-1, 6-3 loss to Champaign Central’s Daniel Canivez and Sohum Gurrapu ended their tournament.

Jacobs’ Soham Kalra and Jack Soto went 1-2 to end their state run. Kalra and Soto lost to Stevenson’s Ayden Yoo and Ryusei Yamada 7-6 (4), 7-5, beat Glenbard North’s Andrew Murkowski and Joshua Idiyaly 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), and then lost to Evanston’s Owen Keyser and Noah Polansky 0-6, 6-1, (10-8).

Huntley’s Rithwik Depala was 0-2. Depala fell to Richwoods’ Daniel Nathan 6-1, 6-2 and New Trier’s Mathieu Fosse 6-1, 7-5.

Baseball

Marengo 7, Rockford Christian 5: At Marengo, the third-seeded Indians scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie in a Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal win over the sixth-seeded Royal Lions. Rockford Christian scored twice in the top of the seventh, with Marengo turning a double play, including throwing out a runner at home, to end the game.

The Indians move on to face No. 2 Harvest-Westminster at 10 a.m. Saturday for the championship.

Mitchell Aukes hit a two-run double in the four-run sixth for the Indians, Dominic Iovinelli (2 for 3, double, two runs) had an RBI hit, and pinch runner Alex Sierens had a steal of home. Alex Johnson added two RBIs.

Max Broughton allowed two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out three and walking five. Aukes picked up the win in relief, allowing three runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Hononegah 10, Hampshire 4: At Rockton, the sixth-seeded Whip-Purs (20-15-1) went down 10-0 after four innings and couldn’t recover in a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal loss to the third-seeded Indians. Shane Pfeiffer (2 for 4) provided all of the runs for Hampshire, launching a grand slam in the top of the fifth. Pfeiffer also added a double in the season-ending loss.

Gavin Weston (stolen base), Tyler Rubino and Cole Harkin each scored a run. Lucas Prange allowed six runs (three earned) in 2⅓ innings with three strikeouts, and Mason Stanley surrendered four runs in 3⅔ innings with two strikeouts.

North Shore Country Day 7, Alden-Hebron 0 (forf.): At Woodstock, the sixth-seeded Giants (9-11) forfeited their Class 1A Marian Central Regional semifinal to the third-seeded Raiders.