Marian Central, Woodstock baseball win playoff openers: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Marian Central 8, St. Edward 0: At Woodstock, Colin Kowalsky tossed six shutout innings as the seventh-seeded Hurricanes knocked off the 10th-seeded Green Wave in a Class 1A Marian Central Regional quarterfinal. Kowalsky, who added two runs scored and an RBI, allowed four hits and struck out three. Will Graf had two strikeouts in the seventh to preserve the shutout. Marian will face No. 2 Dakota in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Jaxson Christensen (two runs), Owen Neuzil and Jackson Hatfield each drove in two runs for Marian (5-24). Gus Fisher had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, and Harrison Graf went 2 for 3 with a double.

Woodstock 12, Harvard 2 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, Grady Goglin struck out eight over six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, as the 16th-seeded Blue Streaks (11-15-1) beat the 17th-seeded Hornets (6-23) in a Class 3A Vernon Hills Regional quarterfinal.

Henry Noble and Devin Haggerty both went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Angelo Pacini was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Logan Wisner had two runs and drove in two. Sonny Marsalla scored three runs for Woodstock, which advances to face top-seeded Crystal Lake South in a semifinal at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

For Harvard, Logan O’Brien was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Justin Wheeler drove in a run and Logan Nulle was 2 for 3 with a double.

Jacobs 4, Palatine 2: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (21-12) picked up a win in their regular-season finale. Luke Flaskamp was 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and Brock Vincent went 2 for 3 and drove in one. Elliot Ross picked up the win with two scoreless innings, striking out two. Ryan Tucker earned the save by striking out the side in the seventh.