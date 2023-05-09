Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen to open third U.S. location in Crystal Lake in May

Guzman y Gomez has announced the opening of its third U.S. location at 5459 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, following a successful opening in Schaumburg, later this month.

GYG Crystal Lake is expected to open at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, for dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru orders with $5 burritos and bowls – followed by a full menu offer including breakfast the following day, according to a news release. The company previously said in a news release that the restaurant was opening April 27.

Guzman y Gomez Founder and CEO Steven Marks, a native of New York, founded Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen in Australia in 2006. The company now has almost 180 restaurants in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The new Guzman y Gomez location at 5459 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The location is set to open in late April 2023. (Dennis Anderson)

In January 2020, Guzman y Gomez opened its first drive-thru in Naperville and the opening of restaurant No. 2 in Schaumburg in January 2023. The restaurant chain serves made-to-order burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, nachos fries and a Cali burrito, which is a burrito with fries inside.

GYG Crystal Lake will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner for dine in, drive thru, takeout and delivery from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily, according to a news release.

To learn about the Guzman y Gomez brand and the upcoming Crystal Lake opening or learn more about its other suburban locations in Naperville and Schaumburg, go to www.guzmanygomez.com.