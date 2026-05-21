CL Central softball rallies past CL South for regional semifinal win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 6, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, Lily Perocho hit a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score Ella Arana, and Kylie Gibbons delivered a walk-off single to score Kacie Krallitsch in the bottom of the eighth as the Tigers (9-18) rallied to beat the Gators (6-17) in a Class 3A Crystal Lake Central Regional semifinal. Central advances to face Woodstock North for in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Central led 4-1 after five innings, but a three-run sixth and one-run seventh by South put the Gators ahead. Perocho tossed all eight innings for the Tigers and allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits. She struck out 15 and walked two. Cassidy Murphy finished 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Arana had two hits, including a triple, and scored three runs.

Lily Dittrich was 2 for 4 with homer, double and an RBI for South, Natalie Salberg was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in one and Giada Cervantes had two hits and one RBI. Lily Cargill added a double. Dittrich allowed six runs (four earned) on 14 hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking one.

Hampshire 10, Guilford 1: At Rockton, Addi Edlen (2 for 4, two runs, two RBIs) and Mia Robinson (two runs, RBI) both hit a home run, and Becca Coffey struck out 14 in seven innings as the Whip-Purs (21-6) won a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal. Coffey allowed an unearned run on two hits and three walks.

Mia Perez and Dylenn Hultberg (pinch-hit double) both drove in two for Hampshire, which moves on to play Hononegah for the title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Marengo 6, Johnsburg 4: At Woodstock, the Indians (19-17) went up 5-0 and held on to beat the Skyhawks (10-17) in their Class 2A Marian Central Regional semifinal. Abby Balmes hit a three-run homer in the fourth, Gianna Iovinelli had two doubles and two runs and Ellie White added two hits for Marengo, which advances to face Aurora Central Catholic for the regional title at 5 p.m. Friday.

Ari Rodriguez scored twice and had two steals. White allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

For Johnsburg, Kylie Farmer had a triple and two RBIs, Carlie Majercik had two hits and Abri Bruns and Casie Majercik both drove in one. Brooke Wilkinson allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Richmond-Burton 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Poplar Grove, the Rockets (15-14) scored five runs in the bottom of the third ina Class 2A North Boone Regional semifinal victory. Lilly Kwapniewski was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Chase Cooper had two hits and two RBIs and Rebecca Lanz posted three hits, including a double. Cooper also earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits in seven innings.

R-B advances to face North Boone in the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls lacrosse

Burlington Central 14, Plainfield East co-op 1: At Burlington, the Rockets (7-13) cruised to a win in their Huntley Sectional opener. Central will face Metea Valley co-op in a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hampshire co-op 19, McHenry 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (9-10) dominated the Warriors (1-15) in their Crystal Lake Central Sectional first-round game. Hampshire advances to play Crystal Lake Central co-op at 5 p.m. Friday in a sectional quarterfinal.

Girls soccer

Carmel 4, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (4-11-1) ended their season with a loss in a Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Marengo 11, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Alex Johnson tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk and Brady Kentgen went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and five RBIs as the Indians (20-10, 9-5) wrapped up Kishwaukee River Conference play with a win over the Hornets (5-21, 0-14). Johnson drove in three runs and Konstantinos Siambanis had a double and two RBIs.

Plano 1, Johnsburg 0: At Plano, the Skyhawks (19-10, 11-3) dropped their KRC finale to the Reapers. Josh Speer had two of Johnsbug’s three hits, including a double. Ashton Stern struck out seven in six innings, allowing a run on two hits and no walks.

Woodstock North 5, Richmond-Burton 3: At Richmond, Easton Klesch had two RBIs and Tristan Schaffter and Braeden Berner had three hits apiece for the Thunder (12-14, 10-4) in a KRC win against the Rockets (17-15, 9-5). Ryan Lalor allowed three runs (two earned) in 4⅔ innings and Levi Perrotta tossed 2⅓ scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Ryan Scholberg and Bryce Kowall had two hits apiece for R-B. Logan Johnson took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) in five innings with five strikeouts.

Sandwich 6, Woodstock 5: At Sandwich, Devin Haggerty knocked in two runs and Sonny Marsalla had two hits and one RBI as the Blue Streaks (9-14-1, 5-9) dropped their KRC finale to the Indians. Grady Goglin allowed five runs (three earned) over 4⅔ innings, striking out five.

Cary-Grove 2, Hersey 0: At Arlington Heights, Braedan Mendro, Matthew Loeffel and Kaden Norman combined on a four-hit shutout for the Trojans (12-19) in their nonconference victory. Mendro allowed three hits in five innings to earn the win. Jackson Berndt drove in a run for C-G and Canyon McKinney added two hits.

Prairie Ridge 11, Barrington 1: At Barrington, Jack Herman was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Gabe Winkelman drove in two runs and Beckett Breseman and Jack Dahlem both had two hits and one RBI for the Wolves (21-8) in a nonconference victory. Colt Zaleski struck out four and allowed a run on three hits in five innings.

Dundee-Crown 5, Rolling Meadows 3: At Rolling Meadows, the Chargers (12-20) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to come back and win the nonconference game. Gavin Mahaney had two hits and one RBI, and Kyle Pierce and Shane DeMarsh also drove in a run. Kaden Klancnik allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.

McHenry 6, Elk Grove 5: At McHenry, Garet Lobbins drove in two runs and Carver Cohn (RBI), Jeffry Schwab (2 for 3, two steals) and Kaden Wasniewski (RBI) each drove a run for the Warriors (26-6-1) in a nonconference win. Ian Boland allowed three runs in four innings and struck out five.