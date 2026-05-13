Harvard’s Leona Eichholz, Woodstock’s Megan Kuiper shine in KRC wins: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Harvard 8, Johnsburg 1: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz allowed one hit in five innings and struck out 13 as the Hornets (7-14, 6-8) ended their seven-game losing streak with a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Kendra Cunningham posted two hits, including a double, and four RBIs, Kristi Knop hit a solo homer, and Grace Nellessen was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Manhatyn Brincks had three hits.

Kimmy Whitlock drove in a run for the Skyhawks (10-14, 7-7).

Woodstock 13, Woodstock North 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Megan Kuiper struck out 12 and allowed one unearned run on six hits over five innings as the Blue Streaks (4-16, 2-12) handed the Thunder (17-4, 12-1) their first loss in KRC play. Isabel Rhoads tallied two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, Ellie Norton drove in two runs, and Kenzie Bowles (two runs), Emma Douglas and Kaela Tierney each had one RBI.

Makayla Nordahl had a double and one RBI, and Allyson Schaid added two hits for North.

Marengo 15, Sandwich 0 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, Allie Tucker was 2 for 3 with a homer, triple and four RBIs for the Indians (17-16, 11-3) in a KRC victory. Mia Brackmann (home run), Gabby Christopher and Ellie White (two doubles) each drove in a pair of runs. Gianna Iovinelli had two doubles. White struck out seven in four innings, allowing just one hit.

Richmond-Burton 10, Plano 5: At Richmond, Rebecca Lanz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Ruby Gregurich had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Rockets (14-13, 8-6) topped the Reapers in KRC action. Chase Cooper allowed five runs in seven innings with six strikeouts.

McHenry 17, Jacobs 4 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Morgan Frederick was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Warriors (13-12, 8-8) beat the Golden Eagles (13-18, 6-10) in a Fox Valley Conference game. Natalie Bender had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Lyla Oeffling (two runs), Izzie Townsend and Hailey Townsend each had two RBIs.

Charlee Cape scored three runs, and Elyse Fullington had three hits, including a double, two runs and one RBI. Brooke Snyder fired 10 strikeouts in five innings, allowing two earned runs.

Aliyah Escareno hit as home run and drove in two runs for Jacobs.

Marian Central 16, Timothy Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Bailey Keller recorded four hits, including a triple, four runs scored, four steals and two RBIs, and Vivianna Lara (3 for 4, double, two runs) and Kaylie Kowalsky (4 for 4) each had three RBIs for the Hurricanes (16-6, 11-2) in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Natalia Lara (3 for 4, double, three steals, three runs), Claire Ostrowski (double, two runs) and Natalie Simon each had two RBIs. Christine Chmiel had 12 strikeouts across four scoreless innings.

St. Charles East 9, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Kelsey Covey went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Rockets (10-17-1) in their nonconference loss.

Girls soccer

Dundee-Crown 3, Burlington Central 2: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik, Olivia Holic and Lizbeth Romero scored goals for the Chargers (4-10-1, 3-6) in an FVC win against the Rockets (9-10-1, 5-4). Mensik, Holic and Gabby Lindholm had assists for D-C, and Karla Guillen made nine saves.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 9, Carmel 1: At Mundelein, Sydney Cruz scored five goals, Makayla Simonic had two, and Ella Trudeau and Lily Bentley each added one in the win for Central co-op (18-1).

Boys tennis

Woodstock 4, Antioch 2: At Woodstock, Simeon Oberhuber and Ayden Zim (No. 2), Alex Rodriguez and Vic Perez (No. 3) and Luis Fuentes and Andrew Mroczenski (No. 4) picked up wins at doubles for the Blue Streaks. Lucas Balgeman won at No. 2 singles.

Grayslake North 3, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Tyler Batt won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 1 singles over Chris George for the Skyhawks’ lone win.