Crystal Lake gym teacher named McHenry County’s Educator of the Year

A physical education teacher at Husmann Elementary School in Crystal Lake was named this year’s Educator of the Year at the inaugural Educator of the Year Awards this month.

Jill Kuhns received the top honor at the ceremony, which was put on by the McHenry County Regional Office of Education in partnership with the Community Foundation for McHenry County.

Kuhns was among six teachers, administrators and support staff who were recognized as representing the best their professions have to offer.

Six teachers, administrators and support staff were recognized at the inaugural McHenry County Educator of the Year Awards on Saturday May 7, 2022, at the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake. They include, left to right, Mariel Herzog, an English and history teacher at Evergreen Academy in Union; Jill Kuhns, a physical education teacher at Husmann Elementary School in Crystal Lake; Prairie Ridge High School guidance counselor Daren Dusenske and Leggee Elementary School special education teacher Kelley Di Raimondo. Not pictured are Woodstock School District Superintendent Michael Moan and Assistant Superintendent Justin Smith. (Provided by McHenry County)

Other winners included Huntley School District 158′s Leggee Elementary School special education teacher Kelley Di Raimondo in the preschool category; Mariel Herzog, an English and history teacher at Evergreen Academy in Union, in the middle and high school category; Community High School 155′s Prairie Ridge High School guidance counselor Daren Dusenske in support services; and Woodstock School District 200 Superintendent Michael Moan and Assistant Superintendent Justin Smith in the administration category.

Winners were selected from nomination letters submitted from people throughout Education Service Region 44, which covers most of McHenry County.

Along with Educator of the Year honors, Kuhns received a prize of $1,000 for her classroom from the Community Foundation, a personalized director’s chair from the Regional Office of Education, a day package from Mario Tricoci Salon and four tickets to any concert at the Des Plaines Theatre or Arcada Theatre. She also will be invited to speak at next year’s Educator of the Year Awards dinner.