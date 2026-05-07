McHenry baseball wins two; Marian’s Christine Chmiel strikes out 18: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

McHenry 14, Hampshire 7: At McHenry, Garet Lobbins hit a homer and had two RBIs and Nathan Neidhardt had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors in a Fox Valley Conference victory. Bennet Bauman collected four hits and an RBI and Cam Polerecky had three runs scored and drove in two.

Joey Rodriguez and Logan Nawrocki (two RBIs) ripped homers for the Whip-Purs. Tyler Rubino drove in two runs.

McHenry 13, Hampshire 2 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Kaden Wasniewski hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Warriors (23-3-1, 13-1) in an FVC win over the Whips (13-11-1, 5-9). Carver Cohn had a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs, and Landon Clements (2 for 4, double) and Jeffry Schwab (3 for 3, two runs) each drove in two runs. Scotty Cole gave up two unearned runs on one hit in 4⅔ innings, striking out six.

Jacob Ostrowski had two RBIs for Hampshire.

Crystal Lake South 9, Cary-Grove 1: At Crystal Lake, Devin De Loach struck out seven over six innings, allowing a run on five hits, as the Gators (15-7, 7-6) beat the Trojans (8-16, 3-10) in FVC play. Jackson Lee had a double and two RBIs, Michael Silvius was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Wes Bodga had a double and two runs scored.

Andrew Paduch had an RBI for C-G. Dylan Dumele took the loss, allowing five earned runs over five innings and striking out five.

Huntley 5, Burlington Central 1: At Huntley, Liam Nash didn’t allow any earned runs in five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five in the Red Raiders’ FVC win over the Rockets. Josh Rudnick struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief for Huntley (21-4, 11-3). Gavin Rettberg tallied two hits and one RBI.

Daniel Koertgen allowed two earned runs and struck out three over 4⅓ innings for Central (9-13-2, 4-9).

Jacobs 12, Dundee-Crown 6 (8 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers (10-14, 1-12) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to force extras, and the Golden Eagles (16-6, 8-4) scored six in the top of the eighth to secure an FVC win. Cooper Gulgren drove in three runs and scored twice, Andrew Deegan had two RBIs and two runs, Jace Koth scored three times, and Aaden Colon drove in two. George Donze allowed one earned run in seven innings with three strikeouts.

Ryan Pierce had a double and two RBIs for D-C. Kaden Klancnik had two steals, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Richmond-Burton 5, Plano 1: At Richmond, Grayson Morningstar went all seven innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out six in the Rockets’ Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers. Max Martin drove in two runs and Lucas Bynum was 2 for 3 with RBI for R-B (13-10, 6-3).

Johnsburg 12, Harvard 8: At Harvard, Carter Block had a double and three RBIs, and Josh Speer and Trey Toussaint each had a double and two RBIs for the Skyhawks (15-7, 8-2) in the KRC win against the Hornets (4-15, 0-10). Ashton Stern was 3 for 4 with three runs and allowed one earned run in five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Conner Firlick was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Harvard. Logan Nulle had three hits, two runs and one RBI and Logan O’Brien had two hits and drove in two.

Softball

Marian Central 4, Chicago Christian 3 (9 inn.): At Palos Heights, Vivianna Lara scored on a passed ball in the top of the ninth inning for the Hurricanes (14-6, 9-2) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference victory. Christine Chmiel went all nine innings and struck out 18 with one walk. Diana Perez was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Lara had a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hampshire 14, Jacobs 5: At Algonquin, Mia Robinson (two runs, four RBIs), Mariah Becerra (4 for 5, two RBIs) and Sadie Van Horn (two runs, two RBIs) all hit homers for the Whip-Purs (16-6, 11-3) in their FVC win against the Golden Eagles (12-17, 5-8). Ali LeBlanc and Addi Edlen each had two hits and two RBIs for Hampshire. Julissa Akins allowed four earned runs over six innings with three strikeouts.

Audrey Wetzel had two doubles and two RBIs for Jacobs. Talia Di Silvio (2 for 4) had a triple and drove in one, and Emily Popilek had two hits, including a double, and two runs.

Huntley 8, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Adalyn Olson allowed two runs in five innings pitched, striking out two, and Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 3) drove in three runs for the Red Raiders (22-5, 12-1) in the FVC win. Piper Heimbrodt (triple, two runs, RBI) and Aubrina Adamik (two steals, two runs) had two hits apiece.

Paityn Ahlquist was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs for the Trojans (7-16, 4-10). Samantha Steiner added two doubles.

Girls track and field

Chicagoland Christian Conference Meet: At Palos Heights, Marian Central placed fifth out of nine teams with 58.5 points. Timothy Christian was first with 140.5 points and Wheaton Academy (122) was runner-up.

Marian’s Lainey Remke placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.61 seconds, and Addie Leitzen won the triple jump at 10.84 meters (35-6.75).

Rut Navarrete, Julia Lukey, Emily Weinhammer and Natalia Lara took first in the 4x100 relay (58.34), and Leitzen, Jenna Remke, Lainey Remke and Gabriella Lee were runner-up in the 4x400 (4:26.47).

Boys tennis

Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Tim Jones (No. 1), Odin Bailey (No. 2) and Trigg Palmer (No. 3) each won in straight sets for the host Wolves in their FVC victory. Winning at doubles for Prairie Ridge were Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding (No. 1), Matt Jones and Rory Senese (No. 2) and Charlie Instefjord and Andrew Eisch (No. 3).

Crystal Lake Central’s Matthew Grindstaff and Michael Marry won at No. 4 doubles.

McHenry 5, Marian Central 2: At McHenry, Nick Marchant (No. 1), Owen Miller (No. 2) and Matt Zurawski (No. 3) won in two sets for the Warriors in a nonconference win. Luke Miller and Atticus LaPorta (No. 3) and Landen Owens and Chase Miller (No. 4) picked up wins at doubles.

Marian Central’s Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng (No. 1) and Finn Piefer and Danny Derouen (No. 2) earned wins at doubles. Piefer and Derouen came back to win their match 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.