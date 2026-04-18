McHenry County pounded with rain as rivers swell

A sandbagging station near Bru Crew Bar and Grill is seen Friday, April 17, 2026, in Johnsburg. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until further notice for the Fox River, stretching from Johnsburg to St. Charles, including McHenry, Lake and Kane counties. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Despite portions of McHenry County falling under a tornado warning at varying points in the evening Friday, not much storm damage was reported in the county.

Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there was no tornado damage in McHenry and Kane counties “as far as we know.”

McHenry and Kane counties got about 1 to 1¾ inches of rain, Yack said. The NWSgot a report of 63 mph wind gusts in Hebron and 76 mph wind gusts in Herbert.

But rivers in the area are expected to continue to rise, Yack said. The Fox is expected to crest the middle of next week. But the weather service is waiting on an updated forecast, so “it may change slightly,” Yack said.

Crews were in the Roscoe area Saturday, in Winnebago County, to assess potential tornado damage, while a second crew was headed to Ford County to check for tornado damage there, Yack said.

David Christensen, the director of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, said there wasn’t much wind damage, which was good.

He said there was some roadway flooding, including in Harvard and Lake in the Hills, but most of it has drained off.

But flooding is the primary concern in the county, especially along the Fox River.

Christensen said New Munster, Wisconsin, farther up the Fox, is worrisome because it is at 14.5 feet and heading toward 15 feet. Fourteen feet is major flood stage there. And what happens in New Munster usually happens in McHenry County three to four days later, Christensen said.

In Algonquin, officials said Saturday the river is at 11.18 feet, “which will cause moderate flooding in the floodplain.”

Officials said the river is expected to crest at 11.8 feet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and “residents near the Fox River are encouraged to stay informed and take any precautionary measures they feel are appropriate for their property,” according to a village news release.

Christiansen said McHenry County has received 333% of normal rain totals in April so far, which can feed into the river.

EMA is in “full-blown response,” Christensen said, and is working with townships and municipalities to provide them with additional resources than what they might have.

That includes sandbags, although “sand is never an issue” to find in the county.

In the 2017 floods, the county used 750,000 sandbags, Christensen said. But sandbags only work if they’re wrapped in plastic.

He added people whose wells get covered with floodwater should not use the well water and have the well tested after floodwaters recede. He said the McHenry County Department of Health can help with that.

Private sewage disposal systems also won’t work correctly if flooded, Christensen said.

In Algonquin, officials said sandbags will be available starting late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening in various places in Algonquin, which include:

Beach Drive at Rattray Drive

Center Street at La Fox River Drive

Filip Road

La Fox River Drive at Cornish Park

Oceola Drive at Hubbard Street

Residents are asked to take only what they need so all residents can access supplies.

Officials have closed Cornish Park and asked residents to avoid all areas immediately adjacent to the river.

“At this time, the village is not recommending evacuation, but residents are encouraged to monitor the rapidly changing conditions and take appropriate actions, including possible relocation, should water approach or enter their property.” according to the release.

In Nunda Township, along the river, Supervisor Mike Shorten said volunteers are making sandbags and trucks are getting them to the river as quickly as they can.

A lot of areas grappling with flooding are those that also dealt with it in 2013 and 2017, Shorten said. He said the road district is leading operations and “they’re doing a great job.”

There’s been trucks from places like Hoffman Estates and Crystal Lake, and the sheriff’s office has also brought inmates from the McHenry County Jail to help, Shorten said.

Shorten said the parking lot is full of trucks, and it is an “all hands on deck situation.”

Highway Commissioner Rob Parrish said volunteers are making more than 3,000 bags an hour and said about 1:15 p.m. that number was expected to hit 30,000 in the next hour.

He said Holiday Hills, Oakhurst subdivision and Bayview Beach were among the hardest hit areas in the township.

“That rain last night did not help,” Parrish said. He said a lot of people might not know about flooding with Saturday’s nice weather. He said people might be out shopping while Nunda Township residents are fighting to save their infrastructure.

In McHenry Township, Adam Vick, an operations manager, said “we’re chugging along.”

The township has set up six make-your-own-sandbag stations throughout the area, with bags and supplies for people.

The township also has been making sandbags, but doesn’t have the manpower to make it a 24/7 operation, Vick said.

The Pistakee Highlands area, which is prone to flooding, Vick said, has been hit hardest, and flood waters are coming up toward houses. Streets haven’t been closed yet, but Vick said the township has water on pavement signs and barricades on hand.

“We don’t want people driving through floodwaters” and making it worse, Vick said.

In Algonquin Township, Highway Commissioner Danijela Sandberg said in a news release that sand and sandbags are available for self-service at the road district facility.

Sandberg said road district crews are delivering sand to residents in unincorporated areas who can’t transport materials.

Sandberg added crews are monitoring road conditions, addressing drainage concerns and working to maintain safe water flow. Crews also are responding to calls from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office about downed trees and other roadway hazards.

Sandberg said the road district is working with EMA to help residents who might be displaced by the flooding. Residents in need of additional support can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remains our top priority,” Sandberg said. “Our crews are working diligently to respond to conditions as they develop and to provide support where it is needed most.”

Farther downstream, in Kane County, the Forest Preserve District closed all its boat launches and portions of some of its trails because of the flooding.

Executive Director Ben Haberthur was not immediately available for comment Saturday.