Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation announces GEM Leadership awards recipients, celebration April 23

The recipients of the 2026 GEM Leadership awards from the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation are Stacy Brown of New York Life (left), Jim Haisler of the Heartland REALTOR® Organization and Northwestern Medicine. (Photos provided by Stacy Brown and Jim Haisler)

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation has announced plans for its 13th annual GEM Leadership Celebration and the winners of its GEM Leadership awards.

The celebration, billed as “a signature community recognition event honoring individuals and organizations whose leadership makes a lasting impact,” will be April 23 at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

This year’s award recipients are Stacy Brown of New York Life, Jim Haisler of the Heartland REALTOR Organization and Northwestern Medicine, which are being recognized for outstanding leadership, service and contributions, Michael Winnecke, Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation chair, said in a news release.

Stacy Brown of New York Life is among the recipients of the 2026 GEM Leadership awards from the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation. (Photo provided by Stacy Brown)

“The GEM Leadership Celebration recognizes those who exemplify the principles of GEM –Generous, Enthusiastic, and Motivated – through their service, commitment, and contributions to the community,” the foundation said in the release.

In addition to honoring community leaders, the event will recognize the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation’s college-bound scholarship recipients, highlighting the promise and potential of the next generation.

“The GEM Leadership Celebration is both a meaningful recognition event and a vital fundraiser for the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation,” Kathleen Caldwell, foundation chair emeritus, said in the release.

Jim Haisler of the Heartland REALTOR® Organization is one of the recipients of the 2026 GEM Leadership awards from the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation. (Photo provided by Jim Haisler)

The Foundation is also seeking sponsors to provide financial and educational resources to both present and future business leaders while celebrating.

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation fosters the growth and development of future and present business leaders by providing financial and educational resources. The foundation aims to strengthen the business community and ensure a vibrant future for the greater Crystal Lake area.

Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation GEM Leadership Celebration Event

When: 11:30 a.m. April 23

Where: Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills

Tickets: tinyurl.com/CLCFGEMCelebration

Info on the GEM Leadership Celebration, sponsorship opportunities and the Chamber Foundation: clchamber.com/gem-leadership-award