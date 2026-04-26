Lake in the Hills extends time for solar farm construction

Lake in the Hills officials have granted another extension for a solar farm to be constructed.

The solar farm is slated to go in at the Lake in the Hills Airport off Pyott Road and be about eight acres in size, according to village documents.

Public Works Director Ryan McDillon said Thursday that construction on the solar farm has not started yet.

But the Village Board approved an extension for the construction on Thursday. The board did not discuss the extension before the vote.

The Board approved an extension in October 2024, which lengthened the construction phase to June 8 of this year, McDillon said.

The board granted a six-month extension, so the construction phase can finish in December.

But for every month past June, the construction phase continues, the operation phase will be reduced by that amount of time.

So, if the solar company takes the full six months, the solar farm would have an operational period of 24.5 years rather than 25 years, McDillon said. The time would come off the end of the lease.

The extension does not change the rent, and it will increase on June 9 to an annual rate of just under $17,000, according to village documents.

The solar company, Cenergy Power, was not immediately available for comment on Friday.

Getting a solar project up and running at the Lake in the Hills airport has been in the works for several years.