District 155 says no decision has been made on softball co-op restructure

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 released an additional statement and follow-up email to families Monday following last week’s plan to move to a co-op restructure for the district’s four high school softball teams beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

In a new email to families Monday, District 155 officials stated that a decision to move to a co-op restructure has not been made. Furthermore, the district will postpone any consideration of a softball restructure until the end of the current season.

The district stated in an email to families Friday that, due to declining numbers and an inability to field multiple teams at all four district schools, they had planned to move to a co-op restructure in 2027. The restructure would pair Crystal Lake Central with Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake South with Cary-Grove.

In Monday’s email, the district acknowledged that communication was “not clearly conveyed and gave the impression that a decision had already been made. That is not the case.”

Dr. Neil Lesinski, Superintendent of District 155, released the following statement Monday:

“At District 155, we take pride in working collaboratively with our students, families and community. We recognize that the timing of the softball restructure announcement during the current season was not appropriate and may have created unnecessary distraction for our athletes and families, which was not our intention. We could have communicated more effectively and been more inclusive throughout our decision-making process.

“In response, our leadership team has decided to postpone any consideration of a softball restructure, and we are postponing any discussions of the softball structure until after the conclusion of this current season, at which point we will schedule listening sessions with our athletes and families before having further discussions with the Board of Education.”

In Monday’s email to families, the district stated it will “provide opportunities for athletes and families to share feedback and engage in discussion with our administration,” “share the details of each meeting with athletes and families when they are scheduled following the current season,” and “explore all options to support and sustain a strong and thriving softball program in District 155.”

In addition, the district stated there will be no planned discussion of softball at the upcoming District 155 Board of Education meeting April 21, and no softball proposal will be brought up at the May meeting.