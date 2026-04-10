District 155 softball teams set to move to co-op structure in 2027

Prairie Ridge's Kylie Carroll celebrates scoring a run in front of Crystal Lake Central's Cassidy Murphy during a Fox Valley Conference softball game against in May 2025 at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Fox Valley Conference softball landscape will look very different in 2027.

Due to declining numbers in participation and an inability to field multiple teams at each school, the four District 155 schools are set to move to a co-op structure, pairing Crystal Lake Central with Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake South with Cary-Grove.

Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake South will serve as the host schools where both practices and games will take place for the 2027 season.

The decision to establish two District 155 co-ops for the 2026-27 school year will go before the District 155 Board of Education in May.

District 155 schools shared the decision in a letter to families Thursday. On Friday, the district released the following statement about the decision to form two co-op teams, which will decrease the number of FVC softball teams from 10 to eight:

“While our programs continue to be supported by dedicated coaches and committed student-athletes, the declining participation trends have made it increasingly challenging to consistently offer multiple levels of play. The decision to explore a co-op structure was made with a focus on ensuring that our student-athletes have consistent access to meaningful opportunities to compete, develop and be part of a stable, thriving program. As a district, we remain focused and committed to maintaining the softball program for our students, and restructuring it will better support its long-term success.”

Out of the four District 155 softball teams competing this season, only Cary-Grove is fielding both a varsity and JV team. Prairie Ridge is coming off its best season in program history, where it took third in Class 3A. Crystal Lake Central lost to Prairie Ridge in the sectional finals last year.