Emma Emricson scores twice, Huntley shuts out Larkin in season opener

The elements weren’t able to slow Huntley down Wednesday evening.

Despite rainy and windy conditions, the Red Raiders seized control early in their nonconference season opener against Larkin. Huntley held a two-goal lead after less than 15 minutes and rode a strong possession game to knock off the Royals 3-0. Goalkeepers Sienna Smith (two saves) and Macie Kohn each played one half in the victory.

“We worked hard and we had fun,” junior midfielder Itzel Martinez said. “We were swinging the ball from left to right and playing the ball to feet. Our biggest strength is our sisterhood and working together.”

Huntley (1-0) may have been missing some players to spring break, but even with a short roster, the Red Raiders showed flashes of what made them Fox Valley Conference and IHSA Class 3A regional champs last spring. Huntley struck in the 10th minute, taking a 1-0 lead when Aubrey Brown cashed in an assist into the box from Emma Emricson.

Huntley’s Avery Suess (right) brings the ball up the field against Larkin’s Naila Nunez (left) during a nonconference soccer match on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“I heard my coach tell me to make a run behind Emma,” Brown said. “When Emma got the ball, she was able to play me through and when I saw the goalkeeper running out, my main thoughts were to put it to the far post and make sure I put this one away and start us off.”

Not long after scoring the first goal, Huntley followed with another in the 14th minute. With teammate Avery Suess bringing the ball up the near sideline, Emricson found position in the box and finished the first of her two goals in the game. In the 59th minute, Emricson settled a deflected shot by Brown and booted the ball in to secure her brace.

“When I saw Avery going down the line... I know she likes to cut the ball in and cross it,” Emricson said. “As soon as I saw where I was in that position, I knew I would be able to hopefully put the ball in the back of the net. We practice possession and that really showed during the game. We like to keep the ball. When we lose it, we get it back.”

While Larkin (1-3) fell into an early hole, the Royals managed to keep the Red Raiders at bay for a lengthy stretch of time. Huntley may have held possession for a large chunk of the game, but a valiant defensive effort led by captain Kiara Montesinos, who moved from the midfield to center back mid-game, enabled Larkin to remain within range.

Larkin’s Amethyst Elliot battles with Huntley’s Mia Moyer for control of the ball during a nonconference soccer match on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“Last season, we really struggled to stay mentally tough,” Larkin coach Michael Huizar said. “After one, we’d concede another and it would escalate. This year, we’re really bouncing back and working well together... We conceded and that led to a second goal, but we didn’t let that turn into two or three more. That happened a lot last season.”

The Red Raiders, who won 17 games and finished 9-0 in the FVC last spring, are seeking their fourth consecutive IHSA regional title under coach Matt Lewandowski. Their ball movement and chemistry, which made them a top team in the area last year, were on display against the Royals. Huntley outpaced Larkin in corners and shots on goal.

“We focused on playing the feet rather than playing into space,” Brown said. “We knew it was really wet because of the rain, the ball was going to skip and any through balls would be too fast for us. So, we wanted to make sure we kept it to our feet and we kept it to one or two touches. We were able to move their defense around.”

Huntley will continue nonconference play with a home match against South Elgin at 11 a.m. April 4 on its home field. The Red Raiders kick off FVC action at Prairie Ridge on April 7 at 4:30 p.m.