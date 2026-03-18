Northwest Herald girls soccer preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer handles the ball during first-half action of the Class 2A St. Ignatius Supersectional last season in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

The 2026 IHSA girls soccer season is officially underway. Here are five players to watch in the McHenry County area this season.

Huntley's Maizie Nickle. (Huntley High School)

Maizie Nickle, Huntley, sr., F

Nickle scored 24 goals and dished out five assists to lead the Red Raiders to a 9-0 conference record and the Fox Valley Conference crown last season. The 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Nickle helped Huntley win its third straight regional. Despite an ACL injury at the end of last season, Nickle will be back this spring.

Dundee-Crown's Rylie Mensik. (Dundee-Crown High School)

Rylie Mensik, Dundee-Crown, sr., F

Mensik scored 28 goals and had four assists to earn All-FVC and IHSSCA All-State recognition last season. Mensik was an All-Area first-team selection last year and returns to lead the Chargers on the pitch this spring. Rylie’s older sister, Berkley, was an All-State player at Dundee-Crown before going on to play at Notre Dame.

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Addison Schaffer, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Schaffer played an integral role in guiding the Tigers to both regional and sectional championships in their first season under coach Leah Rutkowski. Schaffer scored 20 goals, distributed 13 assists and won both All-FVC and All-Sectional honors for her performance in 2025. Schaffer has committed to play soccer at Loyola-Chicago.

Burlington Central's Kenzie Lorkowski. (Burlington Central High School)

Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central, sr., GK

Once committed to Purdue, Lorkowski will now continue her soccer career at Louisiana Tech. An All-Area selection last season, Lorkowski had 181 saves to earn All-Sectional recognition. The Rockets, with Lorkowski minding the net, won a regional title in 2025. She had six shutouts last season and owns 21 shutouts for her career.

Harvard's Julie Silva. (Harvard High School)

Julie Silva, Harvard, so., F

Silva shattered her program’s single-season scoring record last year, posting a staggering 45 goals as a freshman. Silva, who scored more goals than any player in the area, led the Hornets to their first KRC tournament title and the most wins in a season in team history. Silva was both an All-KRC and an All-Sectional player last season.