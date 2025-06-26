2025 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Huntley’s Maizie Nickle

Huntley's Maizie Nickle tries to control the ball in front Jacobs' Clare Leib during the Class 3A Huntley Regional championship match this spring. Nickle was named the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

For the first time in three seasons, Huntley junior Maizie Nickle finally had a chance to show what she could do on the pitch.

Nickle had competed with the Red Raiders the previous two seasons, but various injuries derailed the first half of her high school career and stopped Nickle from reaching her full potential. With a clean bill of health entering the spring, Nickle was ready to prove that she could become one of the best players in the area.

She did just that.

Nickle instantly became the focus of opponents’ scouting reports because of her speed and ability to move the ball around the pitch. Once teams clued in on Nickle, that only opened things up for her teammates.

“One of the comments somebody made from the bench in the beginning of the season, they’re like, ‘Dang, Maizie’s fast,’ ” Huntley coach Matt Lewandowski said. “To have a player like that on your team that even your own team is like, ‘Dang,’ it’s fun to watch.

“It’s a little bit of a catalyst for other things, because I know that [Nickle] drew so much attention that other people were able to be successful.”

That led to a historic season for the Red Raiders. Huntley went undefeated in Fox Valley Conference action and won its first conference crown since 2015. The Red Raiders lost one regular-season match for the first since 2011 and ended their season in the Class 3A Warren Sectional semifinals on penalty kicks.

Nickle was involved with every success throughout. She finished with 24 goals and five assists, earning the program’s first Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State honor since Chloe Pfaff won in 2023.

Nickle couldn’t escape injury this season, however. She tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the final match of the season.

For her efforts, Nickle was named the Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. She won during a season with plenty of great performances in the McHenry County area. Jacobs senior Gabby Wojtarowicz, Crystal Lake Central junior Addison Schaffer, Dundee-Crown junior Rylie Mensik, Johnsburg junior Liz Smith and Harvard freshman Julie Silva were all also considered for the honor.

Sports reporter Michal Dwojak recently caught up with Nickle, who talked about her favorite memory from this past season, what it meant to be fully healthy and what other sport she’d play.

Crystal Lake Central's Kira Stavropoulos (behind) and goalkeeper Crystal Ryleigh Smith (right) dives for the ball as Huntley's Maizie Nickle (left) tries to take a shot on goal during a match this season at Huntley High School. Nickle earned the Northwest Herald's Girls Soccer Player of the Year honor. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Did you feel like this team was set up for a historic season heading into the year?

Nickle: It was super cool. I feel like coming into the season, we all kind of knew we were going to be a strong team. We all came in with a lot of goals, and we just stepped up to do that and achieve them.

Was there a point some time this season where you felt like this team could be historic?

Nickle: I think when we went in to our conference season undefeated. It was really big for us. We beat some teams that were really good [during nonconference], and we still managed to beat or tie them. I feel like that was a big turning point in our heads.

What did it mean to win the program’s first FVC title since 2015?

Nickle: It was super cool. We’re all really stoked. I think we knew that we were able to accomplish that just by the preseason that we had. So we knew that if we really wanted it, we could do it.

What was your approach heading into this season?

Nickle: I was hoping to achieve everything that we did. Before the season, I had a lot of injuries, so I came in ready to prove myself. I also used what I learned from my freshman and sophomore season to help my team step up.

How did it feel to finally get a chance to prove what you can do out there without any injuries this season?

Nickle: It felt super good. I was really excited to come into the season with a healthy body.

What did it mean to be recognized as an all-state player?

Nickle: It meant a lot. After everything, I was really excited, and I felt like I did prove myself.

Did you feel like you grew throughout the season?

Nickle: Yeah, after the first couple of games I realized I could be a big help to the team and do things to help the team. So I gained more confidence and was ready to help them more.

Which teammate did you find the most inspiring this year?

Nickle: Sophie Bator. She was one of our captains, she was really supportive and always made sure we in the right head space before our games.

Why did you start playing soccer?

Nickle: I started playing soccer in fourth or fifth grade. I did other sports before it, but I really liked the competitive aspect of it, and I stuck with it because I liked the girls I met. They’re like some of my best friends.

If you could change one thing about soccer, what would you change?

Nickle: Offsides, because as a forward, it would be nice to get in front of the defensive line a little bit.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Nickle: Greece. My family wants to go so bad. Just like everywhere. I don’t really know much about it, but it seems really cool.

If you could be any superhero, which superpower would you want?

Nickle: Teleportation, because then I can go like anywhere, anytime, or I can come home whenever.

If you could play any other sport, what sport would it be?

Nickle: Volleyball. I think the diving looks fun. I haven’t played it before.

If you do get a chance to play your senior year, do you feel like you guys can build off of what you guys did this year?

Nickle: Yeah, for sure. I think all of like the underclassmen and juniors and seniors now, they saw what our team had the capability to do. So I think we’re going to just have the same headspace that we had this season.