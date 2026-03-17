Several chickens perish in backyard coop fire in Woodstock

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District firefighters douse a blaze at a chicken coop on March 16, 2026, that claimed several birds. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A backyard chicken coop that caught fire claimed nearly a dozen birds in Woodstock, local officials said.

Firefighters were called to Westwood Trail shortly after 1 p.m. Monday and found the coop fully engulfed. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District crew was able to extinguish the flames within minutes and prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby structure, district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

No residents or firefighters injuries were reported, but nearly 12 chickens are believed to have perished, the release states.

Crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots for about an hour.

The release included a caution about the use of heating devices in such structures.

“As a safety reminder, heating elements and electrical devices used in outdoor structures such as coops, barns, and sheds should be specifically rated for outdoor use and able to withstand exposure to wind, rain, and snow,” the release said. “Electrical cords and equipment should be properly protected from the elements and secured so animals cannot chew, damage, or disturb wiring, which can create a potential fire hazard.”