Itasca man accused of fatally shooting wife near Harvard will undergo psychological testing

An Itasca man accused of fatally shooting his wife of nearly 50 years, then turning the gun on himself in a home near Harvard, will undergo an evaluation by a forensic psychologist, an order in the McHenry County court shows.

Silvano Perri, 76, is charged with two counts of murder, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The couple is from Itasca, records show, but at the time of Perri’s arrest, authorities said the couple owned the home near Harvard where the alleged incident took place.

Police said at about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, Perri killed his wife Santina Perri, 65. It is not yet known publicly what preceded the alleged shooting but afterward Silvano Perri shot himself, police said. When he made an initial court appearance, he had a black bruise and injuries on his face.

During that court hearing, prosecutors were prepared to argue for Perri’s pretrial detention in county jail. But that wasn’t necessary because Perri didn’t argue to be released.

Emergency responders had been called to the house for a wellbeing check, according to a news release issued by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Santina Perri was found shot dead, and Silvano Perri suffered serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Santina Perri is described in an online obituary as “a cherished soul and devoted matriarch” who “touched the lives of many with her loving, caring and passionate nature.”

She was born in the Calabria region of southern Italy and was the third oldest among 10 children, according to the obituary. The couple would have been married 50 years in January, the obituary said.

Silvano Perri’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.