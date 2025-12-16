Itasca man, 75, charged in shooting death of woman near Harvard

A 75-year-old Itasca man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a woman Saturday near Harvard.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced that Silvano Perri was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing Santina Perri, 65, also of Itasca.

Emergency responders were called about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to Island Road outside Harvard for a wellbeing check, according to a news release. There, investigators from the sheriff’s office found Santina Perri dead of a gunshot wound and Silvano Perri with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

He was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment, according to Harvard Fire Protection District Chief John Kimmel.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two were identified by household members. The release did not say how the two were connected to the rural Harvard area address or what the relationship was between the victim and suspect.

Silvano Perri is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to the release.

Santina Perri’s autopsy was set for Tuesday.