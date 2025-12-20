Funeral Sunday for ‘devoted matriarch’ whose husband of 50 years is charged in her killing near Harvard

Funeral arrangements have been set for a woman described by her family as a “devoted matriarch” who was killed in their Harvard home, allegedly by her husband of almost 50 years.

A visitation for Santina Mazzulla Perri, 65, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with funeral services beginning at 6 p.m. at Salerno’s Rosedale Chapels, 450 West Lake St. in Roselle, according to an online obituary.

Santina Perri is described as “a cherished soul and devoted matriarch” who “touched the lives of many with her loving, caring and passionate nature.”

She was born in the Calabria region of southern Italy and was the third oldest among 10 children, according to the obituary.

Her survivors include two sons, Mario and Joseph Perri; and three grandchildren. The obituary said she was a “devoted mother” and she “found immense joy” in being a grandmother.

“Her grandchildren were a source of pride and happiness, and she cherished every moment spent with them,” according to the obituary. She also is survived by her nine siblings.

“Each of them held a special place in her heart, and her bond with them was a testament to her passion for family,” according to the obituary.

Mazzulla Perri and Silvano Perri would have reached their 50th wedding anniversary in January, according to the obituary. The couple lived in Itasca and also owned a home near Harvard, authorities said.

But on Dec. 13, authorities said, Silvano Perri fatally shot Santina then turned the gun on himself. He has been charged with murder and is being detained pretrial in the McHenry County jail.

Neither prosecutors nor police have said why Silvano Perri allegedly killed his wife.