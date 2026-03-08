McHenry County Mental Health Board: Build your village at Caregiver Conference March 14

Caring for a loved one is deeply meaningful, and it can also be demanding. Even small moments spent learning and caring for yourself can make a real difference for both you and the person you support. By taking time to grow as a caregiver, you strengthen your ability to provide care with confidence and compassion.

We invite you to attend the Caregiver Conference on Saturday, March 14, at McHenry County College as a supportive opportunity created with caregivers like you in mind. An AARP Caregivers study identifies that as of 2025, there are 63 million caregivers in the United States. One in four adults are family caregivers, 59 million care for adult family members and 4 million care for children. Paid caregivers account for about 5 million individuals.

Caregivers need to connect and build a village, according to the many professionals who are planning and presenting at the Caregiver Conference, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at McHenry County College, 8900 US Highway 14, Crystal Lake.

The Caregiver Conference offers contacts, education and self-care to empower and support. For caregivers of individuals with special needs, aging parents, or managing caregiving responsibilities, the public is invited to a safe, welcoming space to be seen, heard and embraced.

Hosted in partnership between Independence Health & Therapy, Options & Advocacy of McHenry County Service, Inc. of Illinois, Clearbrook West, Hammortree Financial Services, and McHenry County Mental Health Board, the conference includes keynote, breakout sessions, vendor exhibits and wellness activities. Special thanks to Pioneer Center of McHenry County for their collaboration and support.

The 9 a.m. keynote features “Caring for the Caregiver” by Mike Mecozzi, Psy.D. Dr. Mecozzi is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and speaker. Over a year ago, he suffered a rare stroke and overnight went from being a caretaker to someone who needed caregiving. Dr. Mecozzi will speak to the integrated principles of acceptance and commitment therapy. He will describe how we can win each day, experience fulfillment and show up to life’s unexpected challenges. Be inspired by Dr. Mecozzi.

Breakout session tracks will be offered to address caring for children, seniors, youth as well as building a village to combat caregiver burnout.

Learn more about the Caregiver Conference and register to attend at givebutter.com/6RKLKT. For additional information, call Angela Krambeer at 815-477-4720, ext. 258 or email Angela at angela.krambeer@opad.org. There is a $25 fee to attend; lunch is included. Scholarships are available to ensure accessibility.

McHenry County Mental Health Board is a partner in the event. Many MCMHB partners will participate in the expo of vendors to serve the needs of caregivers and families. Continuing Education Units are available for professionals.

Our county offers and supports many of the mental health resources that can be found on our website: MC708.org or on the MCHELP app, which can be downloaded for free to your smartphone. MCHELP also provides 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text for everyday issues and concerns. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for the national Suicide Prevention Crisis Lifeline.

Remember, you are not alone.