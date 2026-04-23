IVAC announces 4th annual Lemonade Day

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development has announced its 4th Annual Lemonade Day program on Saturday, May 2. (Provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development)

Student entrepreneurs from across the Illinois Valley will set up shop for the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Lemonade Day Youth Market.

The community is invited to come support these young business owners as they sell the goods and services they have spent the last few months perfecting as part of the Lemonade Day Illinois Valley program, according to a press release.

“The creativity this program continues to spark in our students regionally continues to amaze me,” IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens said. “Not only do they create these businesses, they also learn about teamwork, time management and how to hold a conversation as they try to sell their products. I don’t know if there is a more rewarding program we run.”

The Lemonade Day and grand opening of the market will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at the Market on Mill in Utica.

The event will feature youth entrepreneurs from Ottawa Central, Waltham, Dimmick and Peru grade schools with businesses offering baked goods, 3D-printed items, handmade bracelets, slime, handmade crafts and more, according to the release.

As a movement committed to the power of youth entrepreneurship, Lemonade Day Illinois Valley encourages kids to continue learning the valuable lessons offered through its program material, according to the release.

For more information, call 815-223-0227.