Enjoy tears with River Valley Players in ‘Steel Magnolias’

Shelby played by Deanne Crook, and M’Lynn played by Kelli Landon, act out a scene during a rehearsal of Steel Magnolias on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at St John XXIII Community Center in Henry. The River Valley Players will perform Steel Magnolias April 30 – May 3. Steel Magnolias is a perfect mix of humor and heart, following six women as they navigate life, love, and loss together. (Scott Anderson)

Going to see River Valley Players later this month? Bring a few Kleenex. You’re going to need them.

From April 30 to May 3, the Henry-based theater troupe is reviving a tear-jerker, “Steel Magnolias,” a 1987 play by Robert Harling that was adapted into a hit 1989 film.

“Steel Magnolias” tells the story of women in Louisiana who bond at Truvy’s salon. While there are laughs and relatable stories, “Steel Magnolias” takes a dramatic turn that leaves both cast and audience dabbing their eyes.

“All these women come to her beauty shop and get done up,” said Christine Gaspardo, who plays Truvy. “They tell their life stories, bear their hearts and souls, and still have fun and love each other.”

Gaspardo said the stage version will offer refreshing elements even to those who’ve seen the film many times. While the screen adaptation changes settings, the stage version is set squarely in the beauty parlor with commensurate changes to the screenplay.

And without spoiling the plot, Gaspardo acknowledged it has been depleting for her and other cast members to plow through the emotional climax.

“It’s difficult to get through,” she said. “There are always tears every time we run that last scene.”

Deb Puetz plays Clairee following a long hiatus from the stage. She easily shook off the rust because the part was tailor-made for her and the script has every element one could want in a stage production.

“There are so many good lines,” she said. “It’s about female friendship and there are good laughs and yet it becomes very poignant. It’s just about how women hold each other up.

“I’ve just been very proud and pleased to be part of it.”

Deanne Crook plays Shelby. She agreed rehearsals have been taxing because of the play’s emotional wallop, but the production works in no small part because of a strong cast with excellent chemistry.

“Everyone that I’m in the show with is phenomenal on and off stage,” Crook said. “They’re just great people to be around. There are fun moments, there are heartfelt moments, and it’s almost impossible not to become a tight-knit family when you’re doing a show like this.”

Rounding out the cast are Kelli Landon as M’Lynn, Emma Kay Gaspardo as Annelle, and Cyndy Bruch as Ouiser.

River Valley Players offers dinner shows and play-only performances. Dinner shows are $43 per person and are at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

Show-only tickets are $23 and will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30 and at 7:30 p.m. May 1, with a 2 p.m. matinee on May 2.

To buy tickets, visit rvphenry.org or call 309-238-7878.

All performances are at 1301 Second St., Henry. Dinner shows are catered by Barrack’s Hospitality Group.