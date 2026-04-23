Another record year for Matthiessen State Park?

Waterfalls, as seen in this 2025 file photo, have helped Matthiessen State Park to a near-record start. Through March 31, 2026, the park welcomed 71,000 visitors, putting the park on pace for another year of 500,000 visitors or more. (Scott Anderson)

It’s still early, but Matthiessen State Park looks poised for another year of half a million visitors.

The park office released attendance figures through March 31 and Matthiessen had more first-quarter visitors (nearly 71,000) than in any year except 2024.

That’s notable because it was in 2024 that Matthiessen set its all-time attendance mark with 545,525 visitors. While projections are fluid, this year’s first quarter total suggests another year with half a million visitors.

What’s going on? Monty Bernardoni, site superintendent for Starved Rock and Matthiessen, said March rains fueled the park’s waterfalls while a number of unseasonably warm days beckoned spring-break visitors.

“The waterfalls were flowing well,” Bernardoni said, “and everybody is taking advantage of those really nice days.”

As for Starved Rock, attendance jumped 16% in March. Bernardoni said trail improvements planned for this year appear to have inspired visitors to take advantage of spring hikes before scheduled closures.