Mendota backs YMCA branch amid management transition

The city of Mendota announced it agreed to step in and continue supporting Mendota YMCA operations and programming, particularly as the community pool undergoes renovations, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Mendota YMCA Director Steve Donnell said Wednesday that the branch is not closing, but moving towards separating from the Illinois Valley YMCA based in Peru.

“In regard to the article published by Shaw Media, we are not closing,” Donnell said in a news release. “We are working toward separating from the Illinois Valley YMCA, but operations will continue as normal throughout the summer. The transition is expected to take place in the fall.”

Shaw Local News Network first reported on the uncertain future of the Mendota Y on Tuesday.

Donnell said the separation of the Mendota Y from the Illinois Valley branch will open up opportunities.

“As an independent organization, we will have access to additional resources and are excited to partner with the City of Mendota, as well as other local organizations and businesses to continue supporting our community,” Donnell said in the release.

The timeline is being developed, according to the release, with an anticipated completion date in the latter part of 2026.

In the meantime, scheduled and additional programming for the summer, including SCAMP and summer camps, will continue without interruption, according to the release.

During this transition period, the city is encouraging residents to complete a community survey to help guide future decisions and better understand the community’s broader health and wellness needs, according to the release.

The survey will be available on the city’s website at the beginning of May.

“The City of Mendota is working diligently to meet with leaders, stakeholders and YMCA board members to make sure things will continue serving the needs of our residents,” Mendota Mayor Dave Boelk said.

The city has also opened discussions with local fitness providers to better understand existing capacity and ensure that plans complement and do not compete with current services, while filling gaps where needs exist, according to the release.

As details are confirmed, current YMCA members will be notified, and information will be made available on the City website with more details in May, according to the release.

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce also made a statement in support of the agreement.

“The Mendota Chamber of Commerce endorses the continued efforts of the Mendota YMCA, and the City of Mendota toward the well-being of our businesses and citizens of the World’s Greatest Little City,” chamber president and CEO Madeline Piller said in a statement to Shaw Local News Network. “We are proud of the ongoing programming and activities in Mendota currently, and look forward to future opportunities to continue this good work.”