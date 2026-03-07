Crystal Lake downtown townhomes get nod, completing project on hold for 30-plus years

A rendering of Projades' 19 proposed townhomes in downtown Crystal Lake. (Screenshot of Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning meeting recording)

The Crystal Lake City Council has given the go-ahead to builders to finish a townhome development in the downtown area that was put on hold for over 30 years.

South Barrington-based developer Projades aims to build a 19-unit townhome development on Petrick and Lesley lanes on about 21,000 square feet. The townhomes would sit along Grant Street between Woodstock and Brink streets.

The plan stems from the Pingry Place townhomes that were first approved in 1992. Fourteen townhomes were built, but the remainder never were. Now, Projades is looking to complete the second phase of townhomes, 34 years after it was first proposed, minus one townhome from what was originally proposed.

The originally approved plan from 1992 didn’t expire and still is valid, City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.

Crystal Lake’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave a 6-1 recommendation for the project last month. The City Council unanimously approved it on Tuesday.

Called Jade Station, the three-story townhomes are proposed to have three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and two-car garages with selling prices in the $400,000 range, Projades CEO and President Ram Prashantha said.

The new units aim to become a part of the existing Pingry Place Homeowners Association on that property.

City Council approved for developers to remove triangular windows and faux chimneys from the design, which are featured in the first round of townhomes, for a more modern look.

The plan includes landscaped driveway dividers, which Council member Ellen Brady said she would like to see removed because of the tedious maintenance they require.

“Because those are a nightmare to maintain,” she said. “Nothing grows in them; everything in them dies.”

Projades has two other projects in Crystal Lake: a townhome development called Bard Estates at Bard and Huntley roads and a 93-unit apartment complex at 551 Exchange Drive.