Townhomes proposed in downtown Crystal Lake after 30-plus-year wait to finish buildout

Builders are looking to finish a townhome development in downtown Crystal Lake that has been on pause for over 30 years.

South Barrington-based developer Projades aims to build a 19-unit townhome development on Petrick and Lesley lanes on about 21,000 square feet. The townhomes would sit along Grant Street between Woodstock and Brink streets.

The plan stems from the Pingry Place townhomes that were first approved in 1992. Fourteen townhomes were built, but the remainder never were. Now, Projades is looking to complete the second phase of townhomes, 34 years after it was first proposed, minus one townhome from what was originally proposed.

The originally approved plan from 1992 didn’t expire, and still is valid, City Planner Elizabeth Maxwell said.

Crystal Lake’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave a 6-1 recommendation for the project last week. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal March 3.

The site area of 19 new townhomes in downtown Crystal Lake proposed by Projades. (Screenshot of Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning meeting)

Called Jade Station, the three-story townhomes are proposed to have three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and two-car garages in about 2,000 square feet, Projades CEO and President Ram Prashantha said.

Commissioners were in favor of the project finally being built out. Some expressed frustration over the tight space, but they are powerless to change it with the plan already approved decades ago.

“The ship’s already sailed, but this is really tight, and what a shame,” Commissioner Kathy Repholz said, who was the sole opposing vote.

Repholz had concerns over the homes having no front yard and the lack of guest parking. The proposed townhomes will remove current parking spaces within the development. But Commissioner Jeff Greenman said plenty of spots are available nearby at the commuter parking lots for the downtown Crystal Lake Metra train station.

“When guests will potentially be using it, it generally will not be during the day,” he said. “It will most likely be in the evenings, and it will most likely be Saturdays and Sundays, and at that point, that lot will not be used by commuters.”

Projades has two other projects in Crystal Lake: A townhome development called Bard Estates at Bard and Huntley roads and a 93-unit apartment complex at 551 Exchange Drive.

A rendering of Projades' 19 proposed townhomes in downtown Crystal Lake off Grant Street. (Screenshot of Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning meeting recording)

Bard Estates ran into some construction problems last year when the city issued a stop-work order for “serious and widespread” problems that included a sewage backup. In a news release published in October, Projades officials said they resolved the issues and restored Huntley Road.