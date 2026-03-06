Crystal Lake sushi restaurant reevaluating permanent closure

Tasty Bistro in Crystal Lake announced its closure but the owners now say they're trying to find a way to continue local operations. (Shaw Media photo)

After receiving an outpouring of support from loyal customers in its last week of operation, Tasty Bistro in Crystal Lake is reconsidering its permanent closure.

Tasty Bistro, located at 394 W. Virginia St., permanently closed Tuesday following an announcement on social media last week that cited “escalating operational and hiring costs.”

But there may be newfound hope after the beloved Asian cuisine restaurant shared in a Facebook post Wednesday noting how customers have shown their support, some visiting multiple times in its last week of business.

“They are eager for us to remain operational,” the post read. “Our team was deeply moved by the overwhelming display of support.”

The owners are now welcoming suggestions on how to stay afloat, with hopes that they can reopen the Crystal Lake location next month.

“We are genuinely seeking guidance on how to move forward within one month,” the post read.

How viable any suggestions may be remains unknown. In the post, Tasty Bistro officials mentioned inconsistent sales since last year that were “barely covering expenses.”

Owner Kevin Chen could not be immediately reached for comment.

For now, the restaurant is following its plan to merge with Tasty Sushi in Cary, which is under the same ownership.

The Crystal Lake restaurant opened in 2022 following the success of its Cary location, which opened in 2019. The Tasty restaurants feature sushi, a variety of Asian cuisine and an all-you-can-eat menu.