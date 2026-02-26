Crystal Lake sushi restaurant to close; Cary location will remain open

A beloved Crystal Lake sushi and Asian cuisine restaurant will permanently close next week, leaving Cary as its sole location.

Tasty Bistro, located at 394 W. Virginia St., announced the closure in a Facebook post Wednesday, citing “escalating operational and hiring costs.” The restaurant will close its doors Tuesday, just shy of its fourth anniversary.

It isn’t an absolute goodbye, as the business will be consolidated to Tasty Sushi in Cary, at 630 Northwest Highway. All staff will be moved to the Cary restaurant, and Tasty Bistro gift cards can be used there, owner Kevin Chen said in an email.

“Due to high operational costs and an uncertain future, sales are barely covering expenses,” Chen said. “Considering the abundance of sushi restaurants in town, I believe merging with Tasty Sushi is a prudent decision, which will also help competitors boost their sales.”

The Crystal Lake restaurant opened in 2022 following the success of its Cary location, which opened in 2019. The Tasty restaurants feature sushi, a variety of Asian cuisine and an all-you-can-eat menu.

More changes may be in store for Tasty in the future, as Chen said operators are “exploring opportunities to rebrand and relocate to a different town.”

The Crystal Lake building that underwent extensive renovations by Tasty Bistro will soon sit empty, ready for a new business. Anyone interested in purchasing or leasing the building can contact realtor Kevin Kaplan, Chen said.

For now, online and carry-out orders can still be placed through the Crystal Lake site and phone number, according to the Facebook post. Deliveries can be made to Crystal Lake residents for a “reasonable delivery fee” through tastysushicary.com, Chen said.

“Once again, we extend our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customer base for their unwavering support of our small business,” the post continued. “We eagerly anticipate serving you at Tasty Sushi Cary.”