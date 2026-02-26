McHenry, Woodstock advance to regional finals: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

McHenry 53, Jacobs 50: At Algonquin, the third-seeded Warriors (20-12) rallied to defeat the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (18-13) to reach the Class 4A Jacobs Regional final. McHenry will face second-seeded Waukegan for the title at 6 p.m. Friday.

Nate Ottaway led McHenry with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Cole Tapia added 13 points and three 3s, Adam Anwar tallied 12 points with two 3s and Dane Currie chipped in six points.

Samson Averehi scored 17 points to lead all scorers for Jacobs. Elijah Bell had 11 points, Carson Goehring added seven points and Jack Magee and Ernesto Castro Ham had six points on two 3-pointers apiece.

Woodstock 58, Belvidere 42: At Rockford, the fourth-seeded Blue Streaks (22-9) advanced to the Class 3A Boylan Regional championship with a win over the fifth-seeded Bucs. Woodstock will meet top-seeded Sycamore for the title at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

JJ Stokes scored a team-high 12 points, Liam Laidig had 11, Max Beard tallied nine and Ryan Murray tossed in eight for the Streaks.

Rockford Auburn 73, Huntley 36: At DeKalb, Aidan Gibbs and Isaac Muze scored 11 points apiece as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders (8-23) fell to the second-seeded Knights in a Class 4A DeKalb Regional semifinal.

Palatine 61, Dundee-Crown 27: At Palatine, the 18th-seeded Chargers (6-22) ended their season with a loss to the second-seeded Pirates in a Class 4A Palatine Regional semifinal.

Guilford 60, Hampshire 30: At Rockford, the eighth-seeded Whip-Purs (10-21) fell to the top-seeded Vikings in a Class 4A Guilford Regional semifinal.