Company behind plans for massive solar farm donates $15,000 to Will County Imagination Library

The Little Engine that Could is the first book all children receive when they sign up to receive books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Monday, July 28, 2025.

Earthrise Energy, the company currently trying to create over 8,500 acres of solar farms in Will County, announced a $15,000 grant to expand Will County’s Imagination Library.

Imagination Library is the early childhood literacy program created by Dolly Parton to help get books to the families of children under the age of 5.

Each month the organization, sends out approximately 3 million books to families around the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Illinois became the 16th U.S. state to launch a statewide Imagination Library program in 2024, which offers a 50% match to funds raised by local counties for their chapters.

Will County launched it’s chapter last summer with support of the Will County Center for Economic Development Foundation.

The free program sends new books each month to every enrolled child until their 5th birthday. The RISE Grant from Earthrise Energy will help supply an additional 11,000 books; enough to supply 937 children with their books for a year.

Earthrise Energy’s grant program is meant to support initiatives that “strengthen communities through investments in education, mental health, and community development,” according to the grant announcement.

The company, which is in the process of developing 1.5 gigawatts of solar projects in the Midwest, has already awarded nearly $2 million in grants to Illinois organizations funded by the company’s profits.

A solar farm under construction at the intersection of County Road 1800 North and County Road 2100 East Street on Monday, March 30, 2026 north of Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

“Early literacy is foundational – not just for a child’s education, but for their long-term wellbeing,” said Earthrise Energy’s Director of Community Engagement Talya Tavor. “We’re proud to support a program that brings joy, opportunity, and imagination into the homes of so many young readers in Joliet. And we’re huge Dolly fans here at Earthrise, her music, her leadership, and her vision for a kinder world.”

Doug Pryor, president and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development, speaks at the celebration of the first Will County Summer Internship Program organized by the Will County Center for Economic Development on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Since the Will County chapter of the program launched in July 2025, the county reports that over 5,200 children have signed up. Those children will have received more than 50,000 books collectively by the end of this year.

“Putting books into the hands of children is one of the most powerful investments we can make in our communities,” said Will County Center for Economic Development Foundation President and CEO Doug Pryor. “Thanks to Earthrise Energy, we’re one step closer to giving every child the gift of early literacy through this county-wide program.”