Chicago felon accused of possessing a weapon, fleeing from Lisle police: prosecutors

A Chicago convicted felon accused of leading police on a high-speed chase while armed with a loaded gun will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Judge Joseph Bugos Tuesday granted the state’s motion to detain pre-trial Miguel Figueroa, 36, of the 5900 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

Figueroa is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is also charged with multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including DUI, improper lane usage and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2:08 a.m. April 13, Lisle police attempted to stop a vehicle near Route 53 and Warrenville Road, later determined to be driven by Figueroa, for allegedly illegal stopping in the roadway, improper lane usage and speeding, authorities said.

Instead of stopping, Figueroa fled at a high rate of speed. During a brief pursuit, which the officer terminated out of safety concerns, Figueroa drove on the wrong side of the road and exceeded speeds of 60 m.p.h. in a 45-mph zone, according to the release.

Moments later, police spotted Figueroa’s car at Ogden Avenue and Finley Road in Downers Grove after he allegedly crashed into a streetlight pole, causing the traffic signal to fall onto his vehicle.

He allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was arrested. Police noticed that Figueroa had bloodshot, glassy eyes; slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, authorities said.

Police allegedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver handgun on the driver’s side floorboard of Figueroa’s car, according to the release.

“Like so many before him, Mr. Figueroa allegedly tried to outrun the police instead of simply pulling over,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.“To make matters worse, as a convicted felon, Mr. Figueroa has forfeited his right to legally possess a gun. The allegations that this defendant fled from the police, while armed with a loaded weapon and drunk, are extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law.”

Figueroa’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.