Burlington Central upsets Geneva to reach regional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Burlington Central 62, Geneva 58: At Burlington, Bennek Braden scored 19 points and Ryan Carpenter added 14 points and nine rebounds as the fifth-seeded Rockets (19-12) upset the fourth-seeded Vikings (25-7) in a Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal.

Central, which led 29-18 at halftime but trailed by two points after three quarters, moves on to meet undefeated Kaneland (31-0) for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kaneland 76, Prairie Ridge 50: At Burlington, the eighth-seeded Wolves (8-24) fell to the top-seeded Knights in their Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal. Maddon McKim poured in 20 points to lead Prairie Ridge.