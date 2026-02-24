Dundee-Crown beats Elk Grove, advances to Class 4A regional semis: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Dundee-Crown 47, Elk Grove 42: At Elk Grove, the Chargers (6-21) beat the Grenadiers to advance to the Class 4A Palatine Regional semifinals against the host Pirates.

Northridge Prep 71, Marengo 44: At Niles, Jett Lesliak scored 14 points, Parker Weadge had 10 points, and Myles Aukes had nine points on three 3s for the Indians (9-23) in a Class 2A Marengo Regional quarterfinal loss.

Boylan 73, Woodstock North 42: At Rockford, the Thunder (4-25) fell to the Titans in a Class 2A Boylan Regional quarterfinal to end their season.

Galena 74, Alden-Hebron 26: At Galena, the Giants (13-17) ended their season with a loss in the Class 1A Marian Central Regional quarterfinals.

Warren 67, Marian Central 58: At Gurnee, the Hurricanes (5-27) fell in a Class 1A Marian Central Regional quarterfinal.

Freeport 69, Harvard 29: At Freeport, the Hornets (3-26) ended their season with a loss to the Pretzels in the Class 3A Rochelle Regional quarterfinals.