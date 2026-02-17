Woodstock boys get 20th win: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 66, Genoa-Kingston 55: At Genoa, Liam Laidig had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Streaks (20-9) in a nonconference win against the Cogs. Rian Hahn-Clifton added 18 points, and Max Beard had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Girls basketball

Rockford Auburn 72, Hampshire 63: At Hampshire, Peyton McCarthy had 16 points and Mikala Amegasse 14 as the fourth-seeded Whip-Purs fell to the sixth-seeded Knights in a Class 4A Hampshire Regional semifinal. Jiselle Lopez chipped in 13 points and two 3-pointers for Hampshire, which finished the season 16-15. Sadie Van Horn and Aubrey Fudala had eight points apiece.

Auburn was led by Destiny Robinson with 40 points.

Aurora Christian 44, Alden-Hebron 19: At South Beloit, the seventh-seeded Giants’ season came to an end with a loss to the second-seeded Eagles in their Class 1A South Beloit Regional semifinal. Olivia Klein led A-H (9-14) with 11 points. Hayden Smith had six.