Jacobs gets 16th victory, back to .500 in Fox Valley: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Jacobs 48, Huntley 35: At Huntley, Elijah Bell scored 15 to lead the Golden Eagles to the Fox Valley win. Carson Goehring added 11 for Jacobs (16-11, 7-7). Isaac Muze scored 15 to lead Huntley (8-19, 5-9).

Crystal Lake South 67, Prairie Ridge 58: At Crystal Lake, Noah Cook led the way for the Gators with 20 points as CLS improved to 21-7 and 11-4 in the FVC. Eli Loeding scored 20 of his game-high 26 in the first half for PR (5-21, 5-10).

Cary-Grove 60, Hampshire 47: At Cary, AJ Berndt led the way with 21 points as the Trojans maintained the top spot in the FVC. Adam Bauer added 17 for Cary-Grove (24-4, 14-1).

Burlington Central 61, Dundee-Crown 27: At Carpentersville, the Rockets defeated the Chargers.

Johnsburg 63, Plano 35: At Plano, Jayce Schmitt and Ashton Stein scored 16 points each to lead the Skyhawks past the Reapers in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Trey Toussaint added 13 for Johnsburg (19-10, 11-1)

Marengo 53, Harvard 26: At Marengo, Parker Weadge scored 15 points to lead the Indians. Julian Acosta scored nine to lead Harvard.

Woodstock 55, Sandwich 30: At Sandwich, Rian Hahn-Clifton totaled 18 points as the Blue Streaks won in the KRC. Max Beard added 12, and Liam Laidig tallied 11 points and nine boards for Woodstock (18-9, 10-2).

Woodstock North 57, Richmond-Burton 52: At Woodstock, the Thunder upset the Rockets in the KRC.

Girls basketball

Hampshire 51, Jacobs 34: At Hampshire, Veronica Dumoulin and Peyton McCarthy scored 14 points each to lift the Whip-Purs to the FVC win. Jiselle Lopez added 10 for Hampshire (16-13, 11-6).