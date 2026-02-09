More than $12M pouring into 9th Congressional District race

The field of Democratic candidates in the 2026 primary for the 9th Congressional District includes, clockwise from top left, Kat Abughazaleh, Phil Andrew, Daniel Biss, state Rep. Hoan Huynh and state Sen. Laura Fine. (Photos provided to Daily Herald)

With more than $12 million flowing into candidate coffers, the Democratic primary in Illinois’ 9th District is the highest-priced congressional contest in the state, a Daily Herald analysis of federal records revealed.

Five of the 14 active candidates running to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston have reported at least $1 million in receipts, reports show. One of them, Chicagoan Kat Abughazaleh, crossed the $2 million threshold during the last quarter of 2025.

Schakowsky’s decision not to seek a 15th term made the election an open contest, and her delayed endorsement of Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss as her successor last month was a signal to the other candidates the race could be competitive, said Melissa Mouritsen, a political science professor at College of DuPage.

“And that drives up the cost,” Mouritsen said.

A solidly blue district

Stretching between Chicago’s North Shore and Crystal Lake, the 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. District voters haven’t sent a Republican to Congress since the 1940s, and the 9th is widely considered solidly blue even with Schakowsky’s exit.

“The primary is really the competitive election,” Mouritsen said.

In addition to Abughazaleh and Biss, the active Democratic candidates in the March 17 primary are state Sens. Laura Fine of Glenview and Mike Simmons of Chicago; state Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago; Skokie school board member Bushra Amiwala; Wilmette resident Phil Andrew; Evanston residents Patricia A. Brown, Jeff Cohen, Bethany Johnson, and Nick Pyati; and Chicagoans Justin Ford, Mark Fredrickson and Sam Polan.

Another Democrat, Skokie’s Howard Rosenblum, recently halted his campaign but hasn’t formally withdrawn.

Four Republicans are running in the GOP primary.

Federal candidates who reach a $5,000 fundraising or spending threshold must regularly file financial reports with the Federal Election Commission. The latest reports cover transactions made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. They’re viewable at fec.gov.

Abughazaleh

Abughazaleh has been the 9th District’s fundraising leader from the get-go. Her year-end report establishes her as the top fundraiser of all the House candidates in the suburbs.

Abughazaleh’s campaign started October with about $1 million in the bank and reported receiving roughly $1.2 million over the next three months — nearly all of it from individuals.

“Every small-dollar contribution represents someone choosing action over politics as usual,” Abughazaleh said in a news release.

The campaign also reported a $2,000 donation from Way to Lead, a political action committee that supports progressive candidates.

Abughazaleh’s campaign spent nearly $1.4 million during the quarter and ended December with $810,953 in the bank and $13,000 in disputed debt to a consultant, documents indicate.

Biss

Biss’ campaign started October with about $1 million in the bank and reported receiving $658,644 over the next three months. Of that sum, $613,929 came from individual donors and $44,609 came from political committees. That latter total included $5,000 from the Congressional Progressive Political Action Committee, a group whose leaders include U.S. Reps. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; $6,609 in cash and in-kind donations from a pro-Israel group called J Street; and $10,000 from a voter mobilization group called the Progressive Turnout Project.

The Biss campaign spent $292,607 during the quarter and ended December with nearly $1.4 million in the bank and no debts.

Biss’ fourth-quarter numbers show he has “both the momentum and the resources to win,” campaign manager George Lundgren said in a news release.

Fine

Fine’s campaign started October with $479,198 and reported receiving nearly $1.3 million over the next three months. All but $250 — from Maine Township Supervisor Kimberly Jones’ campaign committee — came from individuals.

Fine has been criticized by other candidates for taking donations from people who also have contributed to Republican politicians and for accepting assistance from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a group that labeled Abughazaleh “a direct threat to our mission and the future of Israel’s security” in a leaked, pro-Fine fundraising email. AIPAC also called Abughazaleh and Biss “dangerous” in a different leaked email.

In a recent group video interview with the Daily Herald, Fine denied responsibility for the AIPAC emails and denounced them. As for the donors who have been singled out, Fine said no one is going to sway her by donating to her campaign.

Team Fine spent $299,902 during the quarter and ended December with more than $1.4 million in the bank and no debts.

Andrew

Andrew’s campaign started October with $647,738 and reported receiving $276,399 from individuals over the next three months. Andrew also lent the campaign an additional $200,000 on Dec. 31, records show.

The campaign spent $171,076 during the quarter and ended December with $961,414 in the bank and $400,000 in debts to the candidate.

Huynh

Huynh’s campaign started October with $198,653 in the bank and reported receiving $639,118 over the next three months. Of that sum, $438,118 came from individual donors, $1,000 came from a political action committee called Free and Fair Democracy and $200,000 was a Dec. 30 loan from the candidate.

The Huynh campaign spent about $99,990 during the quarter and ended December with $737,781 in the bank and $203,100 in debts to the candidate and an accounting firm.

The others

The Amiwala campaign started October with $478,160 in the bank and raised $293,825 during the quarter. After spending $270,366, it ended the year with $501,619 saved and no debts.

Cohen’s campaign started October with $396,477 and raised $336,098 during the quarter. After spending $179,780, it ended the year with $552,795 saved and $516,560 in debts to the candidate and vendors.

The Polan campaign started October with less than $306,470 and raised less than $18,652 during the quarter. After spending $185,881, it ended the year with $139,240 saved and $278,612 in debts to the candidate and vendors.

The Simmons campaign started October with $134,651 and raised $113,186 during the quarter. After spending $112,686, it ended the year with less than $135,152 and no debts.

Pyati’s campaign started October with $156,649 in the bank and raised $9,060 during the quarter. After spending $106,221, it ended the year with $59,488 saved and no debts.

Ford’s campaign started October with less than $358. It raised $2,011 during the quarter, including an $821 loan from the candidate. After spending $3,186, it ended the year in the red by $817 and with that debt to Ford, documents show.

Johnson didn’t file a year-end report, telling the Daily Herald she didn’t hit the $5,000 threshold.

Neither Brown nor Fredrickson has filed any financial reports with the FEC.

By the numbers

These are the rounded fundraising totals reported by the active Democratic candidates in the 9th Congressional District, as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Kat Abughazaleh: $2.7 million raised; $1.9 million spent

Daniel Biss: $2 million raised; $608,224 spent

Laura Fine: $1.9 million raised; $481,445 spent

Phil Andrew: $1.2 million raised; $249,373 spent

Hoan Huynh: $1 million raised; $262,169 spent

Bushra Amiwala: $957,628 raised; $456,009 spent

Jeff Cohen: $766,870 raised; $214,075 spent

Sam Polan: $362,064 raised; $222,823 spent

Mike Simmons: $324,880 raised; $189,729 spent

Nick Pyati: $261,991 raised; $202,503 spent

Justin Ford: $26,815 raised; $27,266 spent

Bethany Johnson: $2,324 raised; $370 spent (through Sept. 30)

(NOTE: Bethany Johnson didn’t file a year-end report; Patricia A. Brown and Mark A. Fredrickson haven’t filed any financial reports)

Source: fec.gov

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260207/us-congress-politics/more-than-12-million-pouring-into-9th-congressional-district-race/