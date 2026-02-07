Crystal Lake delays vote on drive-thru Dunkin’ location again

Sumish Parikh, speaking at a City Council meeting on Feb. 3, 2026, is looking to convert a long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St. into his third Crystal Lake Dunkin’. (Screenshot of Crystal Lake City Council meeting video)

After another lengthy discussion and a community meeting with neighboring residents, the Crystal Lake City Council postponed its vote for a second time on a possible third Dunkin’ Donuts location.

Business owner Sumish Parikh is looking to convert a long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St. into his third local Dunkin’. Parikh owns the other Crystal Lake locations off Route 14 and Manor Road, and at Routes 176 and 31.

The Virginia Street building, about 16,700 square feet with six parking spaces, would not have inside seating for customers, only a drive-thru and a walk-up window, which would be for mobile order pickups only. Access points are planned for Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive.

The City Council unanimously agreed to delay the vote in December to give Parikh more time to find a compromise with residents. Another delay was granted after further discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. City Council will resume with a possible vote on March 3.

Many residents have spoken at previous meetings with concerns about increased traffic and pedestrian safety, especially with the newly opened Lake Roots market and cafe, about one block away, causing spillover parking issues in the adjacent residential area.

Since the December meeting, Parikh has made adjustments to his site plan following a community meeting with concerned neighboring residents on Jan. 27 at City Hall. A dozen residents attended and discussed access points, pedestrian walkability and the number of on-site parking spaces.

The plan now calls for right-hand turns only out of Dunkin onto Lake Shore Drive and restricting right-in and right-out only access at the Lake Shore Drive and Route 14 intersection. To create the right-only turns at the intersection, a concrete “pork chop median” would be installed.

“The proposed pork chop median is first and foremost a public safety improvement,” Parikh said. “It improves safety for residents, visitors and customers of multiple businesses along the corridor, not just this single site.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation permits one full access point from the property and Route 14, according to city documents. The existing painted median on Route 14 would be removed to extend a two-way left turn lane.

A layout of traffic flow for the proposed Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru location at 154 S. Virginia St., Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Neighbors still have traffic concerns. Resident Margaret Cordes said the new business could interfere with the residential, pedestrian-heavy area.

“The people who will be using this are most likely going to be people that are merely passing through, leaving the residents who actually live here to deal with the fallout,” she said.

Residents also questioned how large delivery and garbage trucks could impact the area. When delivery trucks arrive, they are controlled by the owner, Parikh said. He envisions a “small box truck” to deliver after the peak hours of 6 to 8 a.m., when the business makes 80% of its revenue, he said.

Some Council members backed up concerned residents, indicating they struggled to see the lot size and location as a good fit for the business. Other Council members see the plan as good as it can be, especially with Parikh being mindful of traffic concerns.

“Somebody is going to lose in this, so I’m really sorry to the neighbors, but I don’t want it to just keep sitting there,” Council member Denise Smith said. “And I don’t want to have another business come in, and then we’re back at this because you’re all not going to like that business, either.”

The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the special-use permit in a 4-1 vote in November. Commissioners recommended that the plan include traffic mitigation measures for the Lake Shore Drive access point during peak traffic hours.

“I think this is as good as it gets,” Mayor Haig Haleblian said. “We’ve had this eyesore sitting there. We’ve been staring at this thing for well over five years.”